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Class: WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:14

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an RenderedWorkspaceComment.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given workspace comment. getParent Returns the parent of the given workspace comment. getNextSibling Returns the next peer node of the given workspace comment. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given workspace comment. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given workspace comment can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy ( ) : WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy ;



WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns the first child of the given workspace comment.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedWorkspaceComment The workspace comment to return the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

The first child button of the given comment.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:31

Returns the parent of the given workspace comment.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedWorkspaceComment The workspace comment to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent workspace of the given comment.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:40

Returns the next peer node of the given workspace comment.

IFocusableNode | null

Null, as workspace comments do not have peers.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:49

Returns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment.

IFocusableNode | null

Null, as workspace comments do not have peers.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:59

Returns the row ID of the given workspace comment.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedWorkspaceComment The workspace comment to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given workspace comment.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:69

Returns whether or not the given workspace comment can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current RenderedWorkspaceComment The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given workspace comment can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is RenderedWorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:79

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is RenderedWorkspaceComment

True if the object is an RenderedWorkspaceComment.