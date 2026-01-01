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Class: WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:14

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an RenderedWorkspaceComment.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns the first child of the given workspace comment.
getParentReturns the parent of the given workspace comment.
getNextSiblingReturns the next peer node of the given workspace comment.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given workspace comment.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given workspace comment can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy(): WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy;

Returns

WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns the first child of the given workspace comment.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedWorkspaceCommentThe workspace comment to return the first child of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The first child button of the given comment.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:31

Returns the parent of the given workspace comment.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedWorkspaceCommentThe workspace comment to return the parent of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The parent workspace of the given comment.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:40

Returns the next peer node of the given workspace comment.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null, as workspace comments do not have peers.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:49

Returns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null, as workspace comments do not have peers.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:59

Returns the row ID of the given workspace comment.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedWorkspaceCommentThe workspace comment to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given workspace comment.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:69

Returns whether or not the given workspace comment can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentRenderedWorkspaceCommentThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

True if the given workspace comment can be focused.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is RenderedWorkspaceComment;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:79

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is RenderedWorkspaceComment

True if the object is an RenderedWorkspaceComment.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable