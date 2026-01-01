Class: WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:14
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an RenderedWorkspaceComment.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child of the given workspace comment.
|getParent
|Returns the parent of the given workspace comment.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next peer node of the given workspace comment.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given workspace comment.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given workspace comment can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy(): WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy;
Returns
WorkspaceCommentNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:21
Returns the first child of the given workspace comment.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedWorkspaceComment
|The workspace comment to return the first child of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The first child button of the given comment.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:31
Returns the parent of the given workspace comment.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedWorkspaceComment
|The workspace comment to return the parent of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The parent workspace of the given comment.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:40
Returns the next peer node of the given workspace comment.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null, as workspace comments do not have peers.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:49
Returns the previous peer node of the given workspace comment.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null, as workspace comments do not have peers.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:59
Returns the row ID of the given workspace comment.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedWorkspaceComment
|The workspace comment to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given workspace comment.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:69
Returns whether or not the given workspace comment can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
RenderedWorkspaceComment
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given workspace comment can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is RenderedWorkspaceComment;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_comment_navigation_policy.ts:79
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is RenderedWorkspaceComment
True if the object is an RenderedWorkspaceComment.