Class: WorkspaceDragger
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:22
Class for a workspace dragger. It moves the workspace around when it is being dragged by a mouse or touch.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|startScrollXY_
|-
Constructors
Constructor
new WorkspaceDragger(workspace): WorkspaceDragger;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:28
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to drag.
Returns
WorkspaceDragger
Properties
startScrollXY_
protected startScrollXY_: Coordinate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:25