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Class: WorkspaceDragger

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:22

Class for a workspace dragger. It moves the workspace around when it is being dragged by a mouse or touch.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
startScrollXY_-

Constructors

Constructor

new WorkspaceDragger(workspace): WorkspaceDragger;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:28

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to drag.

Returns

WorkspaceDragger

Properties

startScrollXY_

protected startScrollXY_: Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:25