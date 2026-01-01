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Class: WorkspaceDragger

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:22

Class for a workspace dragger. It moves the workspace around when it is being dragged by a mouse or touch.

Property Description startScrollXY_ -

new WorkspaceDragger ( workspace ) : WorkspaceDragger ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:28

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to drag.

WorkspaceDragger

protected startScrollXY_ : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_dragger.ts:25