Class: WorkspaceNavigationPolicy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:14
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a workspace.
Implements
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFirstChild
|Returns the first child of the given workspace.
|getParent
|Returns the parent of the given workspace.
|getNextSibling
|Returns the next sibling of the given workspace.
|getPreviousSibling
|Returns the previous sibling of the given workspace.
|getRowId
|Returns the row ID of the given workspace.
|isNavigable
|Returns whether or not the given workspace can be navigated to.
|isApplicable
|Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Constructors
Constructor
new WorkspaceNavigationPolicy(): WorkspaceNavigationPolicy;
Returns
WorkspaceNavigationPolicy
Methods
getFirstChild()
getFirstChild(current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:21
Returns the first child of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to return the first child of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
The top block of the first block stack, if any.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getFirstChild
getParent()
getParent(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:32
Returns the parent of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to return the parent of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
getNextSibling()
getNextSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:42
Returns the next sibling of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to return the next sibling of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getNextSibling
getPreviousSibling()
getPreviousSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:52
Returns the previous sibling of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
_current
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to return the previous sibling of.
Returns
IFocusableNode |
null
Null.
Implementation of
INavigationPolicy.
getPreviousSibling
getRowId()
getRowId(current): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:62
Returns the row ID of the given workspace.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to retrieve the row ID of.
Returns
string
The row ID of the given workspace.
Implementation of
isNavigable()
isNavigable(current): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:72
Returns whether or not the given workspace can be navigated to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
WorkspaceSvg
|The instance to check for navigability.
Returns
boolean
True if the given workspace can be focused.
Implementation of
isApplicable()
isApplicable(current): current is WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:82
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
current
any
|The object to check if this policy applies to.
Returns
current is WorkspaceSvg
True if the object is a WorkspaceSvg.