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Class: WorkspaceNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:14

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a workspace.

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child of the given workspace. getParent Returns the parent of the given workspace. getNextSibling Returns the next sibling of the given workspace. getPreviousSibling Returns the previous sibling of the given workspace. getRowId Returns the row ID of the given workspace. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given workspace can be navigated to. isApplicable Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

new WorkspaceNavigationPolicy ( ) : WorkspaceNavigationPolicy ;



WorkspaceNavigationPolicy

getFirstChild ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns the first child of the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description current WorkspaceSvg The workspace to return the first child of.

IFocusableNode | null

The top block of the first block stack, if any.

INavigationPolicy . getFirstChild

getParent ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:32

Returns the parent of the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description _current WorkspaceSvg The workspace to return the parent of.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getParent

getNextSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:42

Returns the next sibling of the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description _current WorkspaceSvg The workspace to return the next sibling of.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling ( _current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:52

Returns the previous sibling of the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description _current WorkspaceSvg The workspace to return the previous sibling of.

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

INavigationPolicy . getPreviousSibling

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:62

Returns the row ID of the given workspace.

Parameter Type Description current WorkspaceSvg The workspace to retrieve the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given workspace.

INavigationPolicy . getRowId

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:72

Returns whether or not the given workspace can be navigated to.

Parameter Type Description current WorkspaceSvg The instance to check for navigability.

boolean

True if the given workspace can be focused.

INavigationPolicy . isNavigable

isApplicable ( current ) : current is WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:82

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameter Type Description current any The object to check if this policy applies to.

current is WorkspaceSvg

True if the object is a WorkspaceSvg.