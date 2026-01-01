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Class: WorkspaceNavigationPolicy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:14

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a workspace.

Implements

Methods index

MethodDescription
getFirstChildReturns the first child of the given workspace.
getParentReturns the parent of the given workspace.
getNextSiblingReturns the next sibling of the given workspace.
getPreviousSiblingReturns the previous sibling of the given workspace.
getRowIdReturns the row ID of the given workspace.
isNavigableReturns whether or not the given workspace can be navigated to.
isApplicableReturns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Constructors

Constructor

new WorkspaceNavigationPolicy(): WorkspaceNavigationPolicy;

Returns

WorkspaceNavigationPolicy

Methods

getFirstChild()

getFirstChild(current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:21

Returns the first child of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to return the first child of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

The top block of the first block stack, if any.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getFirstChild

getParent()

getParent(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:32

Returns the parent of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to return the parent of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getParent

getNextSibling()

getNextSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:42

Returns the next sibling of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to return the next sibling of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getNextSibling

getPreviousSibling()

getPreviousSibling(_current): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:52

Returns the previous sibling of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_currentWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to return the previous sibling of.

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Null.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getPreviousSibling

getRowId()

getRowId(current): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:62

Returns the row ID of the given workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to retrieve the row ID of.

Returns

string

The row ID of the given workspace.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.getRowId

isNavigable()

isNavigable(current): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:72

Returns whether or not the given workspace can be navigated to.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentWorkspaceSvgThe instance to check for navigability.

Returns

boolean

True if the given workspace can be focused.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isNavigable

isApplicable()

isApplicable(current): current is WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/keyboard_nav/navigation_policies/workspace_navigation_policy.ts:82

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
currentanyThe object to check if this policy applies to.

Returns

current is WorkspaceSvg

True if the object is a WorkspaceSvg.

Implementation of

INavigationPolicy.isApplicable