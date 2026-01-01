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Class: WorkspaceSvg

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:100

Class for a workspace. This is an onscreen area with optional trashcan, scrollbars, bubbles, and dragging.

Extends

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
SCAN_ANGLEAngle away from the horizontal to sweep for blocks. Order of execution is generally top to bottom, but a small angle changes the scan to give a bit of a left to right bias (reversed in RTL). Units are in degrees. See: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/DiagonalBilling
id-
options-
RTL-
horizontalLayout-
toolboxPosition-
MAX_UNDOMaximum number of undo events in stack. 0 turns off undo, Infinity sets it to unlimited.
connectionDBListSet of databases for rapid lookup of connection locations.
connectionChecker-
undoStack_-
redoStack_-
renderedThe render status of an SVG workspace. Returns false for headless workspaces and true for instances of WorkspaceSvg.
scrollXCurrent horizontal scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin.
scrollYCurrent vertical scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin.
startScrollXHorizontal scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units.
startScrollYVertical scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units.
scaleCurrent scale.
trashcanThe workspace's trashcan (if any).
scrollbarThis workspace's scrollbars, if they exist.
configureContextMenuDevelopers may define this function to add custom menu options to the workspace's context menu or edit the workspace-created set of menu options.
themeManager_-
svgGroup_-
svgBackground_-
svgBlockCanvas_-
svgBubbleCanvas_-
zoomControls_-

Methods index

MethodDescription
sortByOriginSorts bounded elements on the workspace by their relative position, top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).
addTypedBlockAdd a block to the list of blocks keyed by type.
removeTypedBlockRemove a block from the list of blocks keyed by type.
getBlocksByTypeFinds the blocks with the associated type and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).
remainingCapacityThe number of blocks that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxBlocks.
remainingCapacityOfTypeThe number of blocks of the given type that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxInstances allowed for that type.
isCapacityAvailableCheck if there is remaining capacity for blocks of the given counts to be created. If the total number of blocks represented by the map is more than the total remaining capacity, it returns false. If a type count is more than the remaining capacity for that type, it returns false.
hasBlockLimitsChecks if the workspace has any limits on the maximum number of blocks, or the maximum number of blocks of specific types.
undoUndo or redo the previous action.
redoRedoes the previous action.
clearUndoClear the undo/redo stacks.
addChangeListenerWhen something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added.
removeChangeListenerStop listening for this workspace's changes.
fireChangeListenerFire a change event.
allInputsFilledChecks whether all value and statement inputs in the workspace are filled with blocks.
getPotentialVariableMapReturn the variable map that contains "potential" variables. These exist in the flyout but not in the workspace.
getVariableMapReturn the map of all variables on the workspace.
getProcedureMapReturns the map of all procedures on the workpace.
getByIdFind the workspace with the specified ID.
getAllFind all workspaces.
getVariableMapClass-
isReadOnlyReturns whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.
getMetricsManagerGets the metrics manager for this workspace.
getComponentManagerGets the component manager for this workspace.
getRendererGet the block renderer attached to this workspace.
getThemeGet the workspace theme object.
setThemeSet the workspace theme object. If no theme is passed, default to the Classic theme.
refreshThemeRefresh all blocks on the workspace after a theme update.
getInverseScreenCTMGetter for the inverted screen CTM.
updateInverseScreenCTMMark the inverse screen CTM as dirty.
isVisibleGetter for isVisible
getSvgGroupReturns the SVG group for the workspace.
setResizeHandlerWrapperSave resize handler data so we can delete it later in dispose.
setInitialAriaContextSets Aria labels, roles, etc. for the workspace depending on the type of workspace it is.
createDomCreate the workspace DOM elements.
disposeDispose of this workspace. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
copyOptionsForFlyoutCreates a new set of options from this workspace's options with just the values that are relevant to a flyout.
getFlyoutGetter for the flyout associated with this workspace. This flyout may be owned by either the toolbox or the workspace, depending on toolbox configuration. It will be null if there is no flyout.
getToolboxGetter for the toolbox associated with this workspace, if one exists.
resizeResize and reposition all of the workspace chrome (toolbox, trash, scrollbars etc.) This should be called when something changes that requires recalculating dimensions and positions of the trash, zoom, toolbox, etc. (e.g. window resize).
getCanvasGet the SVG element that forms the drawing surface.
getBubbleCanvasGet the SVG element that forms the bubble surface.
getParentSvgGet the SVG element that contains this workspace. Note: We assume this is only called after the workspace has been injected into the DOM.
translateTranslate this workspace to new coordinates.
getWidthReturns the horizontal offset of the workspace. Intended for LTR/RTL compatibility in XML.
setVisibleToggles the visibility of the workspace. Currently only intended for main workspace.
renderRender all blocks in workspace.
highlightBlockHighlight or unhighlight a block in the workspace. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.
recordDragTargetsMake a list of all the delete areas for this workspace.
newBlockObtain a newly created block.
newCommentObtain a newly created comment.
getDragTargetReturns the drag target at the given point.
startDragStart tracking a drag of an object on this workspace.
moveDragTrack a drag of an object on this workspace.
isDraggingReturns true iff the user is currently engaged in a drag gesture, or if a keyboard-initated move is in progress.
isDraggableIs this workspace draggable?
isMovableIs this workspace movable?
isMovableHorizontallyIs this workspace movable horizontally?
isMovableVerticallyIs this workspace movable vertically?
getBlocksBoundingBoxCalculate the bounding box for the blocks on the workspace. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
cleanUpClean up the workspace by ordering all the blocks in a column such that none overlap.
updateToolboxModify the block tree on the existing toolbox.
markFocusedMark this workspace as the currently focused main workspace.
zoomZooms the workspace in or out relative to/centered on the given (x, y) coordinate.
zoomCenterZooming the blocks centered in the center of view with zooming in or out.
zoomToFitZoom the blocks to fit in the workspace if possible.
scrollCenterCenter the workspace.
centerOnBlockScroll the workspace to center on the given block. If the block has other blocks stacked below it, the workspace will be centered on the stack, unless blockOnly is true.
setScaleSet the workspace's zoom factor.
getScaleGet the workspace's zoom factor.
getAbsoluteScaleReturns the absolute scale of the workspace.
scrollScroll the workspace to a specified offset (in pixels), keeping in the workspace bounds. See comment on workspaceSvg.scrollX for more detail on the meaning of these values.
getBlockByIdFind the block on this workspace with the specified ID.
getAllBlocksFind all blocks in workspace. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).
getTopBlocksFinds the top-level blocks and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).
addTopBlockAdds a block to the list of top blocks.
removeTopBlockRemoves a block from the list of top blocks.
addTopCommentAdds a comment to the list of top comments.
removeTopCommentRemoves a comment from the list of top comments.
getTopCommentsReturns a list of comments on this workspace.
getCommentByIdReturns the workspace comment with the given ID, if any.
getRootWorkspaceReturns the root workspace of this workspace if the workspace has parent(s).
addTopBoundedElementAdds a bounded element to the list of top bounded elements.
removeTopBoundedElementRemoves a bounded element from the list of top bounded elements.
getTopBoundedElementsFinds the top-level bounded elements and returns them.
setResizesEnabledUpdate whether this workspace has resizes enabled. If enabled, workspace will resize when appropriate. If disabled, workspace will not resize until re-enabled. Use to avoid resizing during a batch operation, for performance.
clearDispose of all blocks in workspace, with an optimization to prevent resizes.
registerButtonCallbackRegister a callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout. For instance, a button specified by the XML should be matched by a call to registerButtonCallback("CREATE_VARIABLE", yourCallbackFunction).
getButtonCallbackGet the callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout.
removeButtonCallbackRemove a callback for a click on a button in the flyout.
registerToolboxCategoryCallbackRegister a callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace. See the variable and procedure categories as an example.
getToolboxCategoryCallbackGet the callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace.
removeToolboxCategoryCallbackRemove a callback for a click on a custom category's name in the toolbox.
getAudioManagerGet the audio manager for this workspace.
getGridGet the grid object for this workspace, or null if there is none.
hideChaffClose tooltips, context menus, dropdown selections, etc.
hideComponentsHide any autohideable components (like flyout, trashcan, and any user-registered components).
addClassAdds a CSS class to the workspace.
removeClassRemoves a CSS class from the workspace.
setIsReadOnlySets whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.
getFocusableElementSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
getFocusableTreeSee IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
onNodeFocusSee IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
onNodeBlurSee IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
canBeFocusedSee IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
getRootFocusableNodeSee IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode.
getRestoredFocusableNodeSee IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode.
getWorkspaceFocusTargetReturns the focusable node representing this workspace as a whole, or null for workspaces without one (flyouts and mutators).
getNestedTreesSee IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees.
lookUpFocusableNodeSee IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode.
onTreeFocusSee IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus.
onTreeBlurSee IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur.
performActionHandles the user acting on this workspace via keyboard navigation by prompting them to use the arrow keys (instead of Enter) to navigate.
getNavigatorReturns an object responsible for coordinating movement of focus between items on this workspace in response to keyboard navigation commands.
setNavigatorSets the Navigator instance used by this workspace.

Constructors

Constructor

new WorkspaceSvg(options): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:370

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
optionsOptionsDictionary of options.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

Overrides

Workspace.constructor

Properties

SCAN_ANGLE

static SCAN_ANGLE: number = 3;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:49

Angle away from the horizontal to sweep for blocks. Order of execution is generally top to bottom, but a small angle changes the scan to give a bit of a left to right bias (reversed in RTL). Units are in degrees. See: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/DiagonalBilling

Inherited from

Workspace.SCAN_ANGLE

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:50

Inherited from

Workspace.id

options

options: Options;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:51

Inherited from

Workspace.options

RTL

RTL: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:52

Inherited from

Workspace.RTL

horizontalLayout

horizontalLayout: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:53

Inherited from

Workspace.horizontalLayout

toolboxPosition

toolboxPosition: Position;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:54

Inherited from

Workspace.toolboxPosition

MAX_UNDO

MAX_UNDO: number = 1024;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:97

Maximum number of undo events in stack. 0 turns off undo, Infinity sets it to unlimited.

Inherited from

Workspace.MAX_UNDO

connectionDBList

connectionDBList: ConnectionDB[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:100

Set of databases for rapid lookup of connection locations.

Inherited from

Workspace.connectionDBList

connectionChecker

connectionChecker: IConnectionChecker;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:101

Inherited from

Workspace.connectionChecker

undoStack_

protected undoStack_: Abstract[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:107

Inherited from

Workspace.undoStack_

redoStack_

protected redoStack_: Abstract[] = [];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:108

Inherited from

Workspace.redoStack_

rendered

rendered: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:115

The render status of an SVG workspace. Returns false for headless workspaces and true for instances of WorkspaceSvg.

Overrides

Workspace.rendered

scrollX

scrollX: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:159

Current horizontal scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin.

It is useful to think about a view, and a canvas moving beneath that view. As the canvas moves right, this value becomes more positive, and the view is now "seeing" the left side of the canvas. As the canvas moves left, this value becomes more negative, and the view is now "seeing" the right side of the canvas.

The confusing thing about this value is that it does not, and must not include the absoluteLeft offset. This is because it is used to calculate the viewLeft value.

The viewLeft is relative to the workspace origin (although in pixel units). The workspace origin is the top-left corner of the workspace (at least when it is enabled). It is shifted from the top-left of the blocklyDiv so as not to be beneath the toolbox.

When the workspace is enabled the viewLeft and workspace origin are at the same X location. As the canvas slides towards the right beneath the view this value (scrollX) becomes more positive, and the viewLeft becomes more negative relative to the workspace origin (imagine the workspace origin as a dot on the canvas sliding to the right as the canvas moves).

So if the scrollX were to include the absoluteLeft this would in a way "unshift" the workspace origin. This means that the viewLeft would be representing the left edge of the blocklyDiv, rather than the left edge of the workspace.

scrollY

scrollY: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:191

Current vertical scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin.

It is useful to think about a view, and a canvas moving beneath that view. As the canvas moves down, this value becomes more positive, and the view is now "seeing" the upper part of the canvas. As the canvas moves up, this value becomes more negative, and the view is "seeing" the lower part of the canvas.

This confusing thing about this value is that it does not, and must not include the absoluteTop offset. This is because it is used to calculate the viewTop value.

The viewTop is relative to the workspace origin (although in pixel units). The workspace origin is the top-left corner of the workspace (at least when it is enabled). It is shifted from the top-left of the blocklyDiv so as not to be beneath the toolbox.

When the workspace is enabled the viewTop and workspace origin are at the same Y location. As the canvas slides towards the bottom this value (scrollY) becomes more positive, and the viewTop becomes more negative relative to the workspace origin (image in the workspace origin as a dot on the canvas sliding downwards as the canvas moves).

So if the scrollY were to include the absoluteTop this would in a way "unshift" the workspace origin. This means that the viewTop would be representing the top edge of the blocklyDiv, rather than the top edge of the workspace.

startScrollX

startScrollX: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:194

Horizontal scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units.

startScrollY

startScrollY: number = 0;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:197

Vertical scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units.

scale

scale: number = 1;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:200

Current scale.

trashcan

trashcan: Trashcan | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:212

The workspace's trashcan (if any).

scrollbar

scrollbar: ScrollbarPair | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:215

This workspace's scrollbars, if they exist.

configureContextMenu

configureContextMenu: ((menuOptions, e) => void) | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:256

Developers may define this function to add custom menu options to the workspace's context menu or edit the workspace-created set of menu options.

Param

options

List of menu options to add to.

Param

e

The right-click event that triggered the context menu.

themeManager_

protected themeManager_: ThemeManager;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:307

svgGroup_

svgGroup_: SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:322

svgBackground_

svgBackground_: SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:324

svgBlockCanvas_

svgBlockCanvas_: SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:326

svgBubbleCanvas_

svgBubbleCanvas_: SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:328

zoomControls_

zoomControls_: ZoomControls | null = null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:329

Accessors

isFlyout

Get Signature

get isFlyout(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:69

Is this workspace the surface for a flyout?

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

Workspace.isFlyout

isMutator

Get Signature

get isMutator(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:81

Is this workspace the surface for a mutator?

Returns

boolean

Inherited from

Workspace.isMutator

Methods

sortByOrigin()

protected sortByOrigin(a, b): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:201

Sorts bounded elements on the workspace by their relative position, top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
aIBoundedElementThe first element to sort.
bIBoundedElementThe second elment to sort.

Returns

number

-1, 0 or 1 depending on the sort order.

Inherited from

Workspace.sortByOrigin

addTypedBlock()

addTypedBlock(block): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:250

Add a block to the list of blocks keyed by type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockBlock to add.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Workspace.addTypedBlock

removeTypedBlock()

removeTypedBlock(block): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:262

Remove a block from the list of blocks keyed by type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockBlock to remove.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Workspace.removeTypedBlock

getBlocksByType()

getBlocksByType(type, ordered?): Block[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:277

Finds the blocks with the associated type and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
typestringundefinedThe type of block to search for.
orderedbooleanfalseSort the list if true.

Returns

Block[]

The blocks of the given type.

Inherited from

Workspace.getBlocksByType

remainingCapacity()

remainingCapacity(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:454

The number of blocks that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxBlocks.

Returns

number

Number of blocks left.

Inherited from

Workspace.remainingCapacity

remainingCapacityOfType()

remainingCapacityOfType(type): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:469

The number of blocks of the given type that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxInstances allowed for that type.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typestringType of block to return capacity for.

Returns

number

Number of blocks of type left.

Inherited from

Workspace.remainingCapacityOfType

isCapacityAvailable()

isCapacityAvailable(typeCountsMap): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:492

Check if there is remaining capacity for blocks of the given counts to be created. If the total number of blocks represented by the map is more than the total remaining capacity, it returns false. If a type count is more than the remaining capacity for that type, it returns false.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typeCountsMap{ [key: string]: number; }A map of types to counts (usually representing blocks to be created).

Returns

boolean

True if there is capacity for the given map, false otherwise.

Inherited from

Workspace.isCapacityAvailable

hasBlockLimits()

hasBlockLimits(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:515

Checks if the workspace has any limits on the maximum number of blocks, or the maximum number of blocks of specific types.

Returns

boolean

True if it has block limits, false otherwise.

Inherited from

Workspace.hasBlockLimits

undo()

undo(redo?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:544

Undo or redo the previous action.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
redobooleanfalseFalse if undo, true if redo.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Workspace.undo

redo()

redo(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:581

Redoes the previous action.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Workspace.redo

clearUndo()

clearUndo(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:586

Clear the undo/redo stacks.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Workspace.clearUndo

addChangeListener()

addChangeListener(func): (e) => void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:602

When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
func(e) => voidFunction to call.

Returns

Obsolete return value, ignore.

(e) => void

Inherited from

Workspace.addChangeListener

removeChangeListener()

removeChangeListener(func): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:612

Stop listening for this workspace's changes.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
func(e) => voidFunction to stop calling.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Workspace.removeChangeListener

fireChangeListener()

fireChangeListener(event): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:621

Fire a change event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventAbstractEvent to fire.

Returns

void

Inherited from

Workspace.fireChangeListener

allInputsFilled()

allInputsFilled(opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled?): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:684

Checks whether all value and statement inputs in the workspace are filled with blocks.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled?booleanAn optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.

Returns

boolean

True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.

Inherited from

Workspace.allInputsFilled

getPotentialVariableMap()

getPotentialVariableMap(): 
  | IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:701

Return the variable map that contains "potential" variables. These exist in the flyout but not in the workspace.

Returns

| IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>> | null

The potential variable map.

Inherited from

Workspace.getPotentialVariableMap

getVariableMap()

getVariableMap(): IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:722

Return the map of all variables on the workspace.

Returns

IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>

The variable map.

Inherited from

Workspace.getVariableMap

getProcedureMap()

getProcedureMap(): IProcedureMap;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:737

Returns the map of all procedures on the workpace.

Returns

IProcedureMap

Inherited from

Workspace.getProcedureMap

getById()

static getById(id): Workspace | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:769

Find the workspace with the specified ID.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringID of workspace to find.

Returns

Workspace | null

The sought after workspace or null if not found.

Inherited from

Workspace.getById

getAll()

static getAll(): Workspace[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:778

Find all workspaces.

Returns

Workspace[]

Array of workspaces.

Inherited from

Workspace.getAll

getVariableMapClass()

protected getVariableMapClass(): (...p1) => IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:782

Returns

(...p1) => IVariableMap<IVariableModel<IVariableState>>

Inherited from

Workspace.getVariableMapClass

isReadOnly()

isReadOnly(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:801

Returns whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

Returns

boolean

True if the workspace is readonly, otherwise false.

Inherited from

Workspace.isReadOnly

getMetricsManager()

getMetricsManager(): IMetricsManager;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:454

Gets the metrics manager for this workspace.

Returns

IMetricsManager

The metrics manager.

getComponentManager()

getComponentManager(): ComponentManager;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:474

Gets the component manager for this workspace.

Returns

ComponentManager

The component manager.

getRenderer()

getRenderer(): Renderer;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:483

Get the block renderer attached to this workspace.

Returns

Renderer

The renderer attached to this workspace.

getTheme()

getTheme(): Theme;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:502

Get the workspace theme object.

Returns

Theme

The workspace theme object.

setTheme()

setTheme(theme): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:512

Set the workspace theme object. If no theme is passed, default to the Classic theme.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
themeThemeThe workspace theme object.

Returns

void

refreshTheme()

refreshTheme(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:522

Refresh all blocks on the workspace after a theme update.

Returns

void

getInverseScreenCTM()

getInverseScreenCTM(): DOMMatrix | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:575

Getter for the inverted screen CTM.

Returns

DOMMatrix | null

The matrix to use in mouseToSvg

updateInverseScreenCTM()

updateInverseScreenCTM(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:590

Mark the inverse screen CTM as dirty.

Returns

void

isVisible()

isVisible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:600

Getter for isVisible

Returns

boolean

Whether the workspace is visible. False if the workspace has been hidden by calling setVisible(false).

getSvgGroup()

getSvgGroup(): Element;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:701

Returns the SVG group for the workspace.

Returns

Element

The SVG group for the workspace.

setResizeHandlerWrapper()

setResizeHandlerWrapper(handler): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:720

Save resize handler data so we can delete it later in dispose.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
handlerDataData that can be passed to eventHandling.unbind.

Returns

void

setInitialAriaContext()

setInitialAriaContext(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:727

Sets Aria labels, roles, etc. for the workspace depending on the type of workspace it is.

Returns

void

createDom()

createDom(opt_backgroundClass?, injectionDiv?): Element;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:796

Create the workspace DOM elements.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_backgroundClass?stringEither 'blocklyMainBackground' or 'blocklyMutatorBackground'.
injectionDiv?HTMLElement-

Returns

Element

The workspace's SVG group.

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:929

Dispose of this workspace. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

Returns

void

Overrides

Workspace.dispose

copyOptionsForFlyout()

copyOptionsForFlyout(): Options;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1050

Creates a new set of options from this workspace's options with just the values that are relevant to a flyout.

Returns

Options

A subset of this workspace's options.

getFlyout()

getFlyout(opt_own?): IFlyout | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1108

Getter for the flyout associated with this workspace. This flyout may be owned by either the toolbox or the workspace, depending on toolbox configuration. It will be null if there is no flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_own?booleanWhether to only return the workspace's own flyout.

Returns

IFlyout | null

The flyout on this workspace.

getToolbox()

getToolbox(): IToolbox | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1123

Getter for the toolbox associated with this workspace, if one exists.

Returns

IToolbox | null

The toolbox on this workspace.

resize()

resize(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1160

Resize and reposition all of the workspace chrome (toolbox, trash, scrollbars etc.) This should be called when something changes that requires recalculating dimensions and positions of the trash, zoom, toolbox, etc. (e.g. window resize).

Returns

void

getCanvas()

getCanvas(): SVGGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1236

Get the SVG element that forms the drawing surface.

Returns

SVGGElement

SVG group element.

getBubbleCanvas()

getBubbleCanvas(): SVGGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1269

Get the SVG element that forms the bubble surface.

Returns

SVGGElement

SVG group element.

getParentSvg()

getParentSvg(): SVGSVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1280

Get the SVG element that contains this workspace. Note: We assume this is only called after the workspace has been injected into the DOM.

Returns

SVGSVGElement

SVG element.

translate()

translate(x, y): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1337

Translate this workspace to new coordinates.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberHorizontal translation, in pixel units relative to the top left of the Blockly div.
ynumberVertical translation, in pixel units relative to the top left of the Blockly div.

Returns

void

getWidth()

getWidth(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1349

Returns the horizontal offset of the workspace. Intended for LTR/RTL compatibility in XML.

Returns

number

Width.

Overrides

Workspace.getWidth

setVisible()

setVisible(isVisible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1360

Toggles the visibility of the workspace. Currently only intended for main workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
isVisiblebooleanTrue if workspace should be visible.

Returns

void

render()

render(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1391

Render all blocks in workspace.

Returns

void

highlightBlock()

highlightBlock(id, opt_state?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1415

Highlight or unhighlight a block in the workspace. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstring | nullID of block to highlight/unhighlight, or null for no block (used to unhighlight all blocks).
opt_state?booleanIf undefined, highlight specified block and automatically unhighlight all others. If true or false, manually highlight/unhighlight the specified block.

Returns

void

recordDragTargets()

recordDragTargets(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1467

Make a list of all the delete areas for this workspace.

Returns

void

newBlock()

newBlock(prototypeName, opt_id?): BlockSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1495

Obtain a newly created block.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
prototypeNamestringName of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block.
opt_id?stringOptional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

Returns

BlockSvg

The created block.

Overrides

Workspace.newBlock

newComment()

newComment(id?): WorkspaceComment;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1509

Obtain a newly created comment.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
id?stringOptional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

Returns

WorkspaceComment

The created comment.

Overrides

Workspace.newComment

getDragTarget()

getDragTarget(point): IDragTarget | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1523

Returns the drag target at the given point.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
point| Coordinate | PointerEventA pointer event, or a point in client/viewport coordinates.

Returns

IDragTarget | null

Null if not over a drag target, or the drag target at that point.

startDrag()

startDrag(e, xy): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1554

Start tracking a drag of an object on this workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
ePointerEventPointer down event.
xyCoordinateStarting location of object.

Returns

void

moveDrag()

moveDrag(e): Coordinate;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1564

Track a drag of an object on this workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
ePointerEventPointer move event.

Returns

Coordinate

New location of object.

isDragging()

isDragging(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1582

Returns true iff the user is currently engaged in a drag gesture, or if a keyboard-initated move is in progress.

Dragging gestures normally entail moving a block or other item on the workspace, or scrolling the flyout/workspace.

Keyboard-initated movements are implemnted using the dragging infrastructure and are intended to emulate (a subset of) drag gestures and so should typically be treated as if they were a gesture-based drag.

Returns

boolean

True iff a drag gesture or keyboard move is in porgress.

isDraggable()

isDraggable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1594

Is this workspace draggable?

Returns

boolean

True if this workspace may be dragged.

isMovable()

isMovable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1609

Is this workspace movable?

This means the user can reposition the X Y coordinates of the workspace through input. This can be through scrollbars, scroll wheel, dragging, or through zooming with the scroll wheel or pinch (since the zoom is centered on the mouse position). This does not include zooming with the zoom controls since the X Y coordinates are decided programmatically.

Returns

boolean

True if the workspace is movable, false otherwise.

isMovableHorizontally()

isMovableHorizontally(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1624

Is this workspace movable horizontally?

Returns

boolean

True if the workspace is movable horizontally, false otherwise.

isMovableVertically()

isMovableVertically(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1638

Is this workspace movable vertically?

Returns

boolean

True if the workspace is movable vertically, false otherwise.

getBlocksBoundingBox()

getBlocksBoundingBox(): Rect;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1712

Calculate the bounding box for the blocks on the workspace. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Returns

Rect

Contains the position and size of the bounding box containing the blocks on the workspace.

cleanUp()

cleanUp(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1749

Clean up the workspace by ordering all the blocks in a column such that none overlap.

Returns

void

updateToolbox()

updateToolbox(toolboxDef): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1843

Modify the block tree on the existing toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
toolboxDef| ToolboxDefinition | nullDOM tree of toolbox contents, string of toolbox contents, or JSON representing toolbox definition.

Returns

void

markFocused()

markFocused(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1872

Mark this workspace as the currently focused main workspace.

Returns

void

zoom()

zoom(
   x, 
   y, 
   amount
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1897

Zooms the workspace in or out relative to/centered on the given (x, y) coordinate.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
xnumberX coordinate of center, in pixel units relative to the top-left corner of the parentSVG.
ynumberY coordinate of center, in pixel units relative to the top-left corner of the parentSVG.
amountnumberAmount of zooming. The formula for the new scale is newScale = currentScale * (scaleSpeed^amount). scaleSpeed is set in the workspace options. Negative amount values zoom out, and positive amount values zoom in.

Returns

void

zoomCenter()

zoomCenter(type): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1944

Zooming the blocks centered in the center of view with zooming in or out.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
typenumberType of zooming (-1 zooming out and 1 zooming in).

Returns

void

zoomToFit()

zoomToFit(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1964

Zoom the blocks to fit in the workspace if possible.

Returns

void

scrollCenter()

scrollCenter(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2034

Center the workspace.

Returns

void

centerOnBlock()

centerOnBlock(id, blockOnly?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2061

Scroll the workspace to center on the given block. If the block has other blocks stacked below it, the workspace will be centered on the stack, unless blockOnly is true.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstring | nullID of block center on.
blockOnly?booleanTrue to center only on the block itself, not its stack.

Returns

void

setScale()

setScale(newScale): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2120

Set the workspace's zoom factor.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
newScalenumberZoom factor. Units: (pixels / workspaceUnit).

Returns

void

getScale()

getScale(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2173

Get the workspace's zoom factor.

Returns

number

The workspace zoom factor. Units: (pixels / workspaceUnit).

getAbsoluteScale()

getAbsoluteScale(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2192

Returns the absolute scale of the workspace.

Workspace scaling is multiplicative; if a workspace B (e.g. a mutator editor) with scale Y is nested within a root workspace A with scale X, workspace B's effective scale is X * Y, because, as a child of A, it is already transformed by A's scaling factor, and then further transforms itself by its own scaling factor. Normally this Just Works, but for global elements (e.g. field editors) that are visually associated with a particular workspace but live at the top level of the DOM rather than being a child of their associated workspace, the absolute/effective scale may be needed to render appropriately.

Returns

number

The absolute/effective scale of the given workspace.

scroll()

scroll(
   x, 
   y, 
   shouldHidePopups?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2241

Scroll the workspace to a specified offset (in pixels), keeping in the workspace bounds. See comment on workspaceSvg.scrollX for more detail on the meaning of these values.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
xnumberundefinedTarget X to scroll to.
ynumberundefinedTarget Y to scroll to.
shouldHidePopupsbooleantrueWhether to hide popups. Defaults to true.

Returns

void

getBlockById()

getBlockById(id): BlockSvg | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2293

Find the block on this workspace with the specified ID.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringID of block to find.

Returns

BlockSvg | null

The sought after block, or null if not found.

Overrides

Workspace.getBlockById

getAllBlocks()

getAllBlocks(ordered?): BlockSvg[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2304

Find all blocks in workspace. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
orderedbooleanfalseSort the list if true.

Returns

BlockSvg[]

Array of blocks.

Overrides

Workspace.getAllBlocks

getTopBlocks()

getTopBlocks(ordered?): BlockSvg[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2315

Finds the top-level blocks and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
orderedbooleanfalseSort the list if true.

Returns

BlockSvg[]

The top-level block objects.

Overrides

Workspace.getTopBlocks

addTopBlock()

addTopBlock(block): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2324

Adds a block to the list of top blocks.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockBlock to add.

Returns

void

Overrides

Workspace.addTopBlock

removeTopBlock()

removeTopBlock(block): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2334

Removes a block from the list of top blocks.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
blockBlockBlock to remove.

Returns

void

Overrides

Workspace.removeTopBlock

addTopComment()

addTopComment(comment): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2344

Adds a comment to the list of top comments.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
commentRenderedWorkspaceCommentcomment to add.

Returns

void

Overrides

Workspace.addTopComment

removeTopComment()

removeTopComment(comment): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2354

Removes a comment from the list of top comments.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
commentRenderedWorkspaceCommentcomment to remove.

Returns

void

Overrides

Workspace.removeTopComment

getTopComments()

getTopComments(ordered?): RenderedWorkspaceComment[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2365

Returns a list of comments on this workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
orderedbooleanfalseIf true, sorts the comments based on their position.

Returns

RenderedWorkspaceComment[]

A list of workspace comments.

Overrides

Workspace.getTopComments

getCommentById()

getCommentById(id): 
  | RenderedWorkspaceComment
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2375

Returns the workspace comment with the given ID, if any.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idstringThe ID of the comment to retrieve.

Returns

| RenderedWorkspaceComment | null

The workspace comment with the given ID, or null.

Overrides

Workspace.getCommentById

getRootWorkspace()

getRootWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2379

Returns the root workspace of this workspace if the workspace has parent(s).

E.g. workspaces in flyouts and mini workspace bubbles have parent workspaces.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg | null

Overrides

Workspace.getRootWorkspace

addTopBoundedElement()

addTopBoundedElement(element): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2388

Adds a bounded element to the list of top bounded elements.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementIBoundedElementBounded element to add.

Returns

void

removeTopBoundedElement()

removeTopBoundedElement(element): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2397

Removes a bounded element from the list of top bounded elements.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
elementIBoundedElementBounded element to remove.

Returns

void

getTopBoundedElements()

getTopBoundedElements(ordered?): IBoundedElement[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2406

Finds the top-level bounded elements and returns them.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault value
orderedbooleanfalse

Returns

IBoundedElement[]

The top-level bounded elements.

setResizesEnabled()

setResizesEnabled(enabled): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2425

Update whether this workspace has resizes enabled. If enabled, workspace will resize when appropriate. If disabled, workspace will not resize until re-enabled. Use to avoid resizing during a batch operation, for performance.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
enabledbooleanWhether resizes should be enabled.

Returns

void

clear()

clear(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2438

Dispose of all blocks in workspace, with an optimization to prevent resizes.

Returns

void

Overrides

Workspace.clear

registerButtonCallback()

registerButtonCallback(key, func): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2456

Register a callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout. For instance, a button specified by the XML should be matched by a call to registerButtonCallback("CREATE_VARIABLE", yourCallbackFunction).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
keystringThe name to use to look up this function.
func(p1) => voidThe function to call when the given button is clicked.

Returns

void

getButtonCallback()

getButtonCallback(key): ((p1) => void) | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2471

Get the callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
keystringThe name to use to look up the function.

Returns

((p1) => void) | null

The function corresponding to the given key for this workspace; null if no callback is registered.

removeButtonCallback()

removeButtonCallback(key): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2480

Remove a callback for a click on a button in the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
keystringThe name associated with the callback function.

Returns

void

registerToolboxCategoryCallback()

registerToolboxCategoryCallback(key, func): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2492

Register a callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace. See the variable and procedure categories as an example.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
keystringThe name to use to look up this function.
func(p1) => FlyoutDefinitionThe function to call when the given toolbox category is opened.

Returns

void

getToolboxCategoryCallback()

getToolboxCategoryCallback(key): 
  | ((p1) => FlyoutDefinition)
  | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2510

Get the callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
keystringThe name to use to look up the function.

Returns

| ((p1) => FlyoutDefinition) | null

The function corresponding to the given key for this workspace, or null if no function is registered.

removeToolboxCategoryCallback()

removeToolboxCategoryCallback(key): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2521

Remove a callback for a click on a custom category's name in the toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
keystringThe name associated with the callback function.

Returns

void

getAudioManager()

getAudioManager(): WorkspaceAudio;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2594

Get the audio manager for this workspace.

Returns

WorkspaceAudio

The audio manager for this workspace.

getGrid()

getGrid(): Grid | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2603

Get the grid object for this workspace, or null if there is none.

Returns

Grid | null

The grid object for this workspace.

hideChaff()

hideChaff(onlyClosePopups?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2613

Close tooltips, context menus, dropdown selections, etc.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
onlyClosePopupsbooleanfalseWhether only popups should be closed. Defaults to false.

Returns

void

hideComponents()

hideComponents(onlyClosePopups?): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2628

Hide any autohideable components (like flyout, trashcan, and any user-registered components).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDefault valueDescription
onlyClosePopupsbooleanfalseWhether only popups should be closed. Defaults to false.

Returns

void

addClass()

addClass(className): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2675

Adds a CSS class to the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
classNamestringName of class to add.

Returns

void

removeClass()

removeClass(className): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2686

Removes a CSS class from the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
classNamestringName of class to remove.

Returns

void

setIsReadOnly()

setIsReadOnly(readOnly): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2692

Sets whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
readOnlybooleanTrue to make the workspace readonly, otherwise false.

Returns

void

Overrides

Workspace.setIsReadOnly

getFocusableElement()

getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2780

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

Returns

HTMLElement | SVGElement

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree()

getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2785

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

Returns

IFocusableTree

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus()

onNodeFocus(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2790

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur()

onNodeBlur(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2826

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur

canBeFocused()

canBeFocused(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2829

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

Returns

boolean

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.canBeFocused

getRootFocusableNode()

getRootFocusableNode(): IFocusableNode;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2834

See IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode.

Returns

IFocusableNode

Implementation of

IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode

getRestoredFocusableNode()

getRestoredFocusableNode(previousNode): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2839

See IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode.

Parameters

ParameterType
previousNodeIFocusableNode | null

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Implementation of

IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode

getWorkspaceFocusTarget()

getWorkspaceFocusTarget(): WorkspaceFocusTarget | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2876

Returns the focusable node representing this workspace as a whole, or null for workspaces without one (flyouts and mutators).

Focus lands here when the workspace itself is focused (e.g. via the focus workspace shortcut) rather than on any of its contents.

Returns

WorkspaceFocusTarget | null

This workspace's focus target node, if any.

getNestedTrees()

getNestedTrees(): IFocusableTree[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2881

See IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees.

Returns

IFocusableTree[]

Implementation of

IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees

lookUpFocusableNode()

lookUpFocusableNode(id): IFocusableNode | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2917

See IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode.

Parameters

ParameterType
idstring

Returns

IFocusableNode | null

Implementation of

IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode

onTreeFocus()

onTreeFocus(_node, _previousTree): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3041

See IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus.

Parameters

ParameterType
_nodeIFocusableNode
_previousTreeIFocusableTree | null

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus

onTreeBlur()

onTreeBlur(nextTree): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3051

See IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur.

Parameters

ParameterType
nextTreeIFocusableTree | null

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur

performAction()

performAction(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3079

Handles the user acting on this workspace via keyboard navigation by prompting them to use the arrow keys (instead of Enter) to navigate.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IFocusableNode.performAction

getNavigator()

getNavigator(): Navigator;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3089

Returns an object responsible for coordinating movement of focus between items on this workspace in response to keyboard navigation commands.

Returns

Navigator

This workspace's Navigator instance.

Implementation of

IFocusableTree.getNavigator

setNavigator()

setNavigator(newNavigator): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3099

Sets the Navigator instance used by this workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
newNavigatorNavigatorA Navigator object to coordinate movement between elements on the workspace.

Returns

void