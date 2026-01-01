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Class: WorkspaceSvg

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:100

Class for a workspace. This is an onscreen area with optional trashcan, scrollbars, bubbles, and dragging.

Property Description SCAN_ANGLE Angle away from the horizontal to sweep for blocks. Order of execution is generally top to bottom, but a small angle changes the scan to give a bit of a left to right bias (reversed in RTL). Units are in degrees. See: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/DiagonalBilling id - options - RTL - horizontalLayout - toolboxPosition - MAX_UNDO Maximum number of undo events in stack. 0 turns off undo, Infinity sets it to unlimited. connectionDBList Set of databases for rapid lookup of connection locations. connectionChecker - undoStack_ - redoStack_ - rendered The render status of an SVG workspace. Returns false for headless workspaces and true for instances of WorkspaceSvg . scrollX Current horizontal scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin. scrollY Current vertical scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin. startScrollX Horizontal scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units. startScrollY Vertical scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units. scale Current scale. trashcan The workspace's trashcan (if any). scrollbar This workspace's scrollbars, if they exist. configureContextMenu Developers may define this function to add custom menu options to the workspace's context menu or edit the workspace-created set of menu options. themeManager_ - svgGroup_ - svgBackground_ - svgBlockCanvas_ - svgBubbleCanvas_ - zoomControls_ -

Method Description sortByOrigin Sorts bounded elements on the workspace by their relative position, top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). addTypedBlock Add a block to the list of blocks keyed by type. removeTypedBlock Remove a block from the list of blocks keyed by type. getBlocksByType Finds the blocks with the associated type and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). remainingCapacity The number of blocks that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxBlocks. remainingCapacityOfType The number of blocks of the given type that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxInstances allowed for that type. isCapacityAvailable Check if there is remaining capacity for blocks of the given counts to be created. If the total number of blocks represented by the map is more than the total remaining capacity, it returns false. If a type count is more than the remaining capacity for that type, it returns false. hasBlockLimits Checks if the workspace has any limits on the maximum number of blocks, or the maximum number of blocks of specific types. undo Undo or redo the previous action. redo Redoes the previous action. clearUndo Clear the undo/redo stacks. addChangeListener When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added. removeChangeListener Stop listening for this workspace's changes. fireChangeListener Fire a change event. allInputsFilled Checks whether all value and statement inputs in the workspace are filled with blocks. getPotentialVariableMap Return the variable map that contains "potential" variables. These exist in the flyout but not in the workspace. getVariableMap Return the map of all variables on the workspace. getProcedureMap Returns the map of all procedures on the workpace. getById Find the workspace with the specified ID. getAll Find all workspaces. getVariableMapClass - isReadOnly Returns whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode. getMetricsManager Gets the metrics manager for this workspace. getComponentManager Gets the component manager for this workspace. getRenderer Get the block renderer attached to this workspace. getTheme Get the workspace theme object. setTheme Set the workspace theme object. If no theme is passed, default to the Classic theme. refreshTheme Refresh all blocks on the workspace after a theme update. getInverseScreenCTM Getter for the inverted screen CTM. updateInverseScreenCTM Mark the inverse screen CTM as dirty. isVisible Getter for isVisible getSvgGroup Returns the SVG group for the workspace. setResizeHandlerWrapper Save resize handler data so we can delete it later in dispose. setInitialAriaContext Sets Aria labels, roles, etc. for the workspace depending on the type of workspace it is. createDom Create the workspace DOM elements. dispose Dispose of this workspace. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks. copyOptionsForFlyout Creates a new set of options from this workspace's options with just the values that are relevant to a flyout. getFlyout Getter for the flyout associated with this workspace. This flyout may be owned by either the toolbox or the workspace, depending on toolbox configuration. It will be null if there is no flyout. getToolbox Getter for the toolbox associated with this workspace, if one exists. resize Resize and reposition all of the workspace chrome (toolbox, trash, scrollbars etc.) This should be called when something changes that requires recalculating dimensions and positions of the trash, zoom, toolbox, etc. (e.g. window resize). getCanvas Get the SVG element that forms the drawing surface. getBubbleCanvas Get the SVG element that forms the bubble surface. getParentSvg Get the SVG element that contains this workspace. Note: We assume this is only called after the workspace has been injected into the DOM. translate Translate this workspace to new coordinates. getWidth Returns the horizontal offset of the workspace. Intended for LTR/RTL compatibility in XML. setVisible Toggles the visibility of the workspace. Currently only intended for main workspace. render Render all blocks in workspace. highlightBlock Highlight or unhighlight a block in the workspace. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed. recordDragTargets Make a list of all the delete areas for this workspace. newBlock Obtain a newly created block. newComment Obtain a newly created comment. getDragTarget Returns the drag target at the given point. startDrag Start tracking a drag of an object on this workspace. moveDrag Track a drag of an object on this workspace. isDragging Returns true iff the user is currently engaged in a drag gesture, or if a keyboard-initated move is in progress. isDraggable Is this workspace draggable? isMovable Is this workspace movable? isMovableHorizontally Is this workspace movable horizontally? isMovableVertically Is this workspace movable vertically? getBlocksBoundingBox Calculate the bounding box for the blocks on the workspace. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates. cleanUp Clean up the workspace by ordering all the blocks in a column such that none overlap. updateToolbox Modify the block tree on the existing toolbox. markFocused Mark this workspace as the currently focused main workspace. zoom Zooms the workspace in or out relative to/centered on the given (x, y) coordinate. zoomCenter Zooming the blocks centered in the center of view with zooming in or out. zoomToFit Zoom the blocks to fit in the workspace if possible. scrollCenter Center the workspace. centerOnBlock Scroll the workspace to center on the given block. If the block has other blocks stacked below it, the workspace will be centered on the stack, unless blockOnly is true. setScale Set the workspace's zoom factor. getScale Get the workspace's zoom factor. getAbsoluteScale Returns the absolute scale of the workspace. scroll Scroll the workspace to a specified offset (in pixels), keeping in the workspace bounds. See comment on workspaceSvg.scrollX for more detail on the meaning of these values. getBlockById Find the block on this workspace with the specified ID. getAllBlocks Find all blocks in workspace. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). getTopBlocks Finds the top-level blocks and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias). addTopBlock Adds a block to the list of top blocks. removeTopBlock Removes a block from the list of top blocks. addTopComment Adds a comment to the list of top comments. removeTopComment Removes a comment from the list of top comments. getTopComments Returns a list of comments on this workspace. getCommentById Returns the workspace comment with the given ID, if any. getRootWorkspace Returns the root workspace of this workspace if the workspace has parent(s). addTopBoundedElement Adds a bounded element to the list of top bounded elements. removeTopBoundedElement Removes a bounded element from the list of top bounded elements. getTopBoundedElements Finds the top-level bounded elements and returns them. setResizesEnabled Update whether this workspace has resizes enabled. If enabled, workspace will resize when appropriate. If disabled, workspace will not resize until re-enabled. Use to avoid resizing during a batch operation, for performance. clear Dispose of all blocks in workspace, with an optimization to prevent resizes. registerButtonCallback Register a callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout. For instance, a button specified by the XML should be matched by a call to registerButtonCallback("CREATE_VARIABLE", yourCallbackFunction). getButtonCallback Get the callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout. removeButtonCallback Remove a callback for a click on a button in the flyout. registerToolboxCategoryCallback Register a callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace. See the variable and procedure categories as an example. getToolboxCategoryCallback Get the callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace. removeToolboxCategoryCallback Remove a callback for a click on a custom category's name in the toolbox. getAudioManager Get the audio manager for this workspace. getGrid Get the grid object for this workspace, or null if there is none. hideChaff Close tooltips, context menus, dropdown selections, etc. hideComponents Hide any autohideable components (like flyout, trashcan, and any user-registered components). addClass Adds a CSS class to the workspace. removeClass Removes a CSS class from the workspace. setIsReadOnly Sets whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode. getFocusableElement See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement. getFocusableTree See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree. onNodeFocus See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus. onNodeBlur See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur. canBeFocused See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused. getRootFocusableNode See IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode. getRestoredFocusableNode See IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode. getWorkspaceFocusTarget Returns the focusable node representing this workspace as a whole, or null for workspaces without one (flyouts and mutators). getNestedTrees See IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees. lookUpFocusableNode See IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode. onTreeFocus See IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus. onTreeBlur See IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur. performAction Handles the user acting on this workspace via keyboard navigation by prompting them to use the arrow keys (instead of Enter) to navigate. getNavigator Returns an object responsible for coordinating movement of focus between items on this workspace in response to keyboard navigation commands. setNavigator Sets the Navigator instance used by this workspace.

new WorkspaceSvg ( options ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:370

Parameter Type Description options Options Dictionary of options.

WorkspaceSvg

Workspace . constructor

static SCAN_ANGLE : number = 3 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:49

Angle away from the horizontal to sweep for blocks. Order of execution is generally top to bottom, but a small angle changes the scan to give a bit of a left to right bias (reversed in RTL). Units are in degrees. See: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/DiagonalBilling

Workspace . SCAN_ANGLE

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:50

Workspace . id

options : Options ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:51

Workspace . options

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:52

Workspace . RTL

horizontalLayout : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:53

Workspace . horizontalLayout

toolboxPosition : Position ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:54

Workspace . toolboxPosition

MAX_UNDO : number = 1024 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:97

Maximum number of undo events in stack. 0 turns off undo, Infinity sets it to unlimited.

Workspace . MAX_UNDO

connectionDBList : ConnectionDB [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:100

Set of databases for rapid lookup of connection locations.

Workspace . connectionDBList

connectionChecker : IConnectionChecker ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:101

Workspace . connectionChecker

protected undoStack_ : Abstract [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:107

Workspace . undoStack_

protected redoStack_ : Abstract [ ] = [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:108

Workspace . redoStack_

rendered : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:115

The render status of an SVG workspace. Returns false for headless workspaces and true for instances of WorkspaceSvg .

Workspace . rendered

scrollX : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:159

Current horizontal scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin.

It is useful to think about a view, and a canvas moving beneath that view. As the canvas moves right, this value becomes more positive, and the view is now "seeing" the left side of the canvas. As the canvas moves left, this value becomes more negative, and the view is now "seeing" the right side of the canvas.

The confusing thing about this value is that it does not, and must not include the absoluteLeft offset. This is because it is used to calculate the viewLeft value.

The viewLeft is relative to the workspace origin (although in pixel units). The workspace origin is the top-left corner of the workspace (at least when it is enabled). It is shifted from the top-left of the blocklyDiv so as not to be beneath the toolbox.

When the workspace is enabled the viewLeft and workspace origin are at the same X location. As the canvas slides towards the right beneath the view this value (scrollX) becomes more positive, and the viewLeft becomes more negative relative to the workspace origin (imagine the workspace origin as a dot on the canvas sliding to the right as the canvas moves).

So if the scrollX were to include the absoluteLeft this would in a way "unshift" the workspace origin. This means that the viewLeft would be representing the left edge of the blocklyDiv, rather than the left edge of the workspace.

scrollY : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:191

Current vertical scrolling offset in pixel units, relative to the workspace origin.

It is useful to think about a view, and a canvas moving beneath that view. As the canvas moves down, this value becomes more positive, and the view is now "seeing" the upper part of the canvas. As the canvas moves up, this value becomes more negative, and the view is "seeing" the lower part of the canvas.

This confusing thing about this value is that it does not, and must not include the absoluteTop offset. This is because it is used to calculate the viewTop value.

The viewTop is relative to the workspace origin (although in pixel units). The workspace origin is the top-left corner of the workspace (at least when it is enabled). It is shifted from the top-left of the blocklyDiv so as not to be beneath the toolbox.

When the workspace is enabled the viewTop and workspace origin are at the same Y location. As the canvas slides towards the bottom this value (scrollY) becomes more positive, and the viewTop becomes more negative relative to the workspace origin (image in the workspace origin as a dot on the canvas sliding downwards as the canvas moves).

So if the scrollY were to include the absoluteTop this would in a way "unshift" the workspace origin. This means that the viewTop would be representing the top edge of the blocklyDiv, rather than the top edge of the workspace.

startScrollX : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:194

Horizontal scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units.

startScrollY : number = 0 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:197

Vertical scroll value when scrolling started in pixel units.

scale : number = 1 ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:200

Current scale.

trashcan : Trashcan | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:212

The workspace's trashcan (if any).

scrollbar : ScrollbarPair | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:215

This workspace's scrollbars, if they exist.

configureContextMenu : ( ( menuOptions , e ) => void ) | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:256

Developers may define this function to add custom menu options to the workspace's context menu or edit the workspace-created set of menu options.

options

List of menu options to add to.

e

The right-click event that triggered the context menu.

protected themeManager_ : ThemeManager ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:307

svgGroup_ : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:322

svgBackground_ : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:324

svgBlockCanvas_ : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:326

svgBubbleCanvas_ : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:328

zoomControls_ : ZoomControls | null = null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:329

get isFlyout ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:69

Is this workspace the surface for a flyout?

boolean

Workspace . isFlyout

get isMutator ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:81

Is this workspace the surface for a mutator?

boolean

Workspace . isMutator

protected sortByOrigin ( a , b ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:201

Sorts bounded elements on the workspace by their relative position, top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Description a IBoundedElement The first element to sort. b IBoundedElement The second elment to sort.

number

-1, 0 or 1 depending on the sort order.

Workspace . sortByOrigin

addTypedBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:250

Add a block to the list of blocks keyed by type.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to add.

void

Workspace . addTypedBlock

removeTypedBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:262

Remove a block from the list of blocks keyed by type.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to remove.

void

Workspace . removeTypedBlock

getBlocksByType ( type , ordered ? ) : Block [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:277

Finds the blocks with the associated type and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Default value Description type string undefined The type of block to search for. ordered boolean false Sort the list if true.

Block []

The blocks of the given type.

Workspace . getBlocksByType

remainingCapacity ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:454

The number of blocks that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxBlocks.

number

Number of blocks left.

Workspace . remainingCapacity

remainingCapacityOfType ( type ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:469

The number of blocks of the given type that may be added to the workspace before reaching the maxInstances allowed for that type.

Parameter Type Description type string Type of block to return capacity for.

number

Number of blocks of type left.

Workspace . remainingCapacityOfType

isCapacityAvailable ( typeCountsMap ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:492

Check if there is remaining capacity for blocks of the given counts to be created. If the total number of blocks represented by the map is more than the total remaining capacity, it returns false. If a type count is more than the remaining capacity for that type, it returns false.

Parameter Type Description typeCountsMap { [ key : string ]: number ; } A map of types to counts (usually representing blocks to be created).

boolean

True if there is capacity for the given map, false otherwise.

Workspace . isCapacityAvailable

hasBlockLimits ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:515

Checks if the workspace has any limits on the maximum number of blocks, or the maximum number of blocks of specific types.

boolean

True if it has block limits, false otherwise.

Workspace . hasBlockLimits

undo ( redo ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:544

Undo or redo the previous action.

Parameter Type Default value Description redo boolean false False if undo, true if redo.

void

Workspace . undo

redo ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:581

Redoes the previous action.

void

Workspace . redo

clearUndo ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:586

Clear the undo/redo stacks.

void

Workspace . clearUndo

addChangeListener ( func ) : ( e ) => void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:602

When something in this workspace changes, call a function. Note that there may be a few recent events already on the stack. Thus the new change listener might be called with events that occurred a few milliseconds before the change listener was added.

Parameter Type Description func ( e ) => void Function to call.

Obsolete return value, ignore.

( e ) => void

Workspace . addChangeListener

removeChangeListener ( func ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:612

Stop listening for this workspace's changes.

Parameter Type Description func ( e ) => void Function to stop calling.

void

Workspace . removeChangeListener

fireChangeListener ( event ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:621

Fire a change event.

Parameter Type Description event Abstract Event to fire.

void

Workspace . fireChangeListener

allInputsFilled ( opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled ? ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:684

Checks whether all value and statement inputs in the workspace are filled with blocks.

Parameter Type Description opt_shadowBlocksAreFilled? boolean An optional argument controlling whether shadow blocks are counted as filled. Defaults to true.

boolean

True if all inputs are filled, false otherwise.

Workspace . allInputsFilled

getPotentialVariableMap ( ) :

| IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >>

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:701

Return the variable map that contains "potential" variables. These exist in the flyout but not in the workspace.

| IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >> | null

The potential variable map.

Workspace . getPotentialVariableMap

getVariableMap ( ) : IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >> ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:722

Return the map of all variables on the workspace.

IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >>

The variable map.

Workspace . getVariableMap

getProcedureMap ( ) : IProcedureMap ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:737

Returns the map of all procedures on the workpace.

IProcedureMap

Workspace . getProcedureMap

static getById ( id ) : Workspace | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:769

Find the workspace with the specified ID.

Parameter Type Description id string ID of workspace to find.

Workspace | null

The sought after workspace or null if not found.

Workspace . getById

static getAll ( ) : Workspace [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:778

Find all workspaces.

Workspace []

Array of workspaces.

Workspace . getAll

protected getVariableMapClass ( ) : ( ... p1 ) => IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >> ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:782

(... p1 ) => IVariableMap < IVariableModel < IVariableState >>

Workspace . getVariableMapClass

isReadOnly ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace.ts:801

Returns whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

boolean

True if the workspace is readonly, otherwise false.

Workspace . isReadOnly

getMetricsManager ( ) : IMetricsManager ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:454

Gets the metrics manager for this workspace.

IMetricsManager

The metrics manager.

getComponentManager ( ) : ComponentManager ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:474

Gets the component manager for this workspace.

ComponentManager

The component manager.

getRenderer ( ) : Renderer ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:483

Get the block renderer attached to this workspace.

Renderer

The renderer attached to this workspace.

getTheme ( ) : Theme ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:502

Get the workspace theme object.

Theme

The workspace theme object.

setTheme ( theme ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:512

Set the workspace theme object. If no theme is passed, default to the Classic theme.

Parameter Type Description theme Theme The workspace theme object.

void

refreshTheme ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:522

Refresh all blocks on the workspace after a theme update.

void

getInverseScreenCTM ( ) : DOMMatrix | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:575

Getter for the inverted screen CTM.

DOMMatrix | null

The matrix to use in mouseToSvg

updateInverseScreenCTM ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:590

Mark the inverse screen CTM as dirty.

void

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:600

Getter for isVisible

boolean

Whether the workspace is visible. False if the workspace has been hidden by calling setVisible(false) .

getSvgGroup ( ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:701

Returns the SVG group for the workspace.

Element

The SVG group for the workspace.

setResizeHandlerWrapper ( handler ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:720

Save resize handler data so we can delete it later in dispose.

Parameter Type Description handler Data Data that can be passed to eventHandling.unbind.

void

setInitialAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:727

Sets Aria labels, roles, etc. for the workspace depending on the type of workspace it is.

void

createDom ( opt_backgroundClass ? , injectionDiv ? ) : Element ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:796

Create the workspace DOM elements.

Parameter Type Description opt_backgroundClass? string Either 'blocklyMainBackground' or 'blocklyMutatorBackground'. injectionDiv? HTMLElement -

Element

The workspace's SVG group.

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:929

Dispose of this workspace. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

void

Workspace . dispose

copyOptionsForFlyout ( ) : Options ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1050

Creates a new set of options from this workspace's options with just the values that are relevant to a flyout.

Options

A subset of this workspace's options.

getFlyout ( opt_own ? ) : IFlyout | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1108

Getter for the flyout associated with this workspace. This flyout may be owned by either the toolbox or the workspace, depending on toolbox configuration. It will be null if there is no flyout.

Parameter Type Description opt_own? boolean Whether to only return the workspace's own flyout.

IFlyout | null

The flyout on this workspace.

getToolbox ( ) : IToolbox | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1123

Getter for the toolbox associated with this workspace, if one exists.

IToolbox | null

The toolbox on this workspace.

resize ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1160

Resize and reposition all of the workspace chrome (toolbox, trash, scrollbars etc.) This should be called when something changes that requires recalculating dimensions and positions of the trash, zoom, toolbox, etc. (e.g. window resize).

void

getCanvas ( ) : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1236

Get the SVG element that forms the drawing surface.

SVGGElement

SVG group element.

getBubbleCanvas ( ) : SVGGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1269

Get the SVG element that forms the bubble surface.

SVGGElement

SVG group element.

getParentSvg ( ) : SVGSVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1280

Get the SVG element that contains this workspace. Note: We assume this is only called after the workspace has been injected into the DOM.

SVGSVGElement

SVG element.

translate ( x , y ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1337

Translate this workspace to new coordinates.

Parameter Type Description x number Horizontal translation, in pixel units relative to the top left of the Blockly div. y number Vertical translation, in pixel units relative to the top left of the Blockly div.

void

getWidth ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1349

Returns the horizontal offset of the workspace. Intended for LTR/RTL compatibility in XML.

number

Width.

Workspace . getWidth

setVisible ( isVisible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1360

Toggles the visibility of the workspace. Currently only intended for main workspace.

Parameter Type Description isVisible boolean True if workspace should be visible.

void

render ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1391

Render all blocks in workspace.

void

highlightBlock ( id , opt_state ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1415

Highlight or unhighlight a block in the workspace. Block highlighting is often used to visually mark blocks currently being executed.

Parameter Type Description id string | null ID of block to highlight/unhighlight, or null for no block (used to unhighlight all blocks). opt_state? boolean If undefined, highlight specified block and automatically unhighlight all others. If true or false, manually highlight/unhighlight the specified block.

void

recordDragTargets ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1467

Make a list of all the delete areas for this workspace.

void

newBlock ( prototypeName , opt_id ? ) : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1495

Obtain a newly created block.

Parameter Type Description prototypeName string Name of the language object containing type-specific functions for this block. opt_id? string Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

BlockSvg

The created block.

Workspace . newBlock

newComment ( id ? ) : WorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1509

Obtain a newly created comment.

Parameter Type Description id? string Optional ID. Use this ID if provided, otherwise create a new ID.

WorkspaceComment

The created comment.

Workspace . newComment

getDragTarget ( point ) : IDragTarget | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1523

Returns the drag target at the given point.

Parameter Type Description point | Coordinate | PointerEvent A pointer event, or a point in client/viewport coordinates.

IDragTarget | null

Null if not over a drag target, or the drag target at that point.

startDrag ( e , xy ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1554

Start tracking a drag of an object on this workspace.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Pointer down event. xy Coordinate Starting location of object.

void

moveDrag ( e ) : Coordinate ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1564

Track a drag of an object on this workspace.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent Pointer move event.

Coordinate

New location of object.

isDragging ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1582

Returns true iff the user is currently engaged in a drag gesture, or if a keyboard-initated move is in progress.

Dragging gestures normally entail moving a block or other item on the workspace, or scrolling the flyout/workspace.

Keyboard-initated movements are implemnted using the dragging infrastructure and are intended to emulate (a subset of) drag gestures and so should typically be treated as if they were a gesture-based drag.

boolean

True iff a drag gesture or keyboard move is in porgress.

isDraggable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1594

Is this workspace draggable?

boolean

True if this workspace may be dragged.

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1609

Is this workspace movable?

This means the user can reposition the X Y coordinates of the workspace through input. This can be through scrollbars, scroll wheel, dragging, or through zooming with the scroll wheel or pinch (since the zoom is centered on the mouse position). This does not include zooming with the zoom controls since the X Y coordinates are decided programmatically.

boolean

True if the workspace is movable, false otherwise.

isMovableHorizontally ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1624

Is this workspace movable horizontally?

boolean

True if the workspace is movable horizontally, false otherwise.

isMovableVertically ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1638

Is this workspace movable vertically?

boolean

True if the workspace is movable vertically, false otherwise.

getBlocksBoundingBox ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1712

Calculate the bounding box for the blocks on the workspace. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Rect

Contains the position and size of the bounding box containing the blocks on the workspace.

cleanUp ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1749

Clean up the workspace by ordering all the blocks in a column such that none overlap.

void

updateToolbox ( toolboxDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1843

Modify the block tree on the existing toolbox.

Parameter Type Description toolboxDef | ToolboxDefinition | null DOM tree of toolbox contents, string of toolbox contents, or JSON representing toolbox definition.

void

markFocused ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1872

Mark this workspace as the currently focused main workspace.

void

zoom (

x ,

y ,

amount

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1897

Zooms the workspace in or out relative to/centered on the given (x, y) coordinate.

Parameter Type Description x number X coordinate of center, in pixel units relative to the top-left corner of the parentSVG. y number Y coordinate of center, in pixel units relative to the top-left corner of the parentSVG. amount number Amount of zooming. The formula for the new scale is newScale = currentScale * (scaleSpeed^amount). scaleSpeed is set in the workspace options. Negative amount values zoom out, and positive amount values zoom in.

void

zoomCenter ( type ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1944

Zooming the blocks centered in the center of view with zooming in or out.

Parameter Type Description type number Type of zooming (-1 zooming out and 1 zooming in).

void

zoomToFit ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:1964

Zoom the blocks to fit in the workspace if possible.

void

scrollCenter ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2034

Center the workspace.

void

centerOnBlock ( id , blockOnly ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2061

Scroll the workspace to center on the given block. If the block has other blocks stacked below it, the workspace will be centered on the stack, unless blockOnly is true.

Parameter Type Description id string | null ID of block center on. blockOnly? boolean True to center only on the block itself, not its stack.

void

setScale ( newScale ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2120

Set the workspace's zoom factor.

Parameter Type Description newScale number Zoom factor. Units: (pixels / workspaceUnit).

void

getScale ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2173

Get the workspace's zoom factor.

number

The workspace zoom factor. Units: (pixels / workspaceUnit).

getAbsoluteScale ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2192

Returns the absolute scale of the workspace.

Workspace scaling is multiplicative; if a workspace B (e.g. a mutator editor) with scale Y is nested within a root workspace A with scale X, workspace B's effective scale is X * Y, because, as a child of A, it is already transformed by A's scaling factor, and then further transforms itself by its own scaling factor. Normally this Just Works, but for global elements (e.g. field editors) that are visually associated with a particular workspace but live at the top level of the DOM rather than being a child of their associated workspace, the absolute/effective scale may be needed to render appropriately.

number

The absolute/effective scale of the given workspace.

scroll (

x ,

y ,

shouldHidePopups ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2241

Scroll the workspace to a specified offset (in pixels), keeping in the workspace bounds. See comment on workspaceSvg.scrollX for more detail on the meaning of these values.

Parameter Type Default value Description x number undefined Target X to scroll to. y number undefined Target Y to scroll to. shouldHidePopups boolean true Whether to hide popups. Defaults to true.

void

getBlockById ( id ) : BlockSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2293

Find the block on this workspace with the specified ID.

Parameter Type Description id string ID of block to find.

BlockSvg | null

The sought after block, or null if not found.

Workspace . getBlockById

getAllBlocks ( ordered ? ) : BlockSvg [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2304

Find all blocks in workspace. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Default value Description ordered boolean false Sort the list if true.

BlockSvg []

Array of blocks.

Workspace . getAllBlocks

getTopBlocks ( ordered ? ) : BlockSvg [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2315

Finds the top-level blocks and returns them. Blocks are optionally sorted by position; top to bottom (with slight LTR or RTL bias).

Parameter Type Default value Description ordered boolean false Sort the list if true.

BlockSvg []

The top-level block objects.

Workspace . getTopBlocks

addTopBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2324

Adds a block to the list of top blocks.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to add.

void

Workspace . addTopBlock

removeTopBlock ( block ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2334

Removes a block from the list of top blocks.

Parameter Type Description block Block Block to remove.

void

Workspace . removeTopBlock

addTopComment ( comment ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2344

Adds a comment to the list of top comments.

Parameter Type Description comment RenderedWorkspaceComment comment to add.

void

Workspace . addTopComment



removeTopComment ( comment ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2354

Removes a comment from the list of top comments.

Parameter Type Description comment RenderedWorkspaceComment comment to remove.

void

Workspace . removeTopComment



getTopComments ( ordered ? ) : RenderedWorkspaceComment [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2365

Returns a list of comments on this workspace.

Parameter Type Default value Description ordered boolean false If true, sorts the comments based on their position.

RenderedWorkspaceComment []

A list of workspace comments.

Workspace . getTopComments



getCommentById ( id ) :

| RenderedWorkspaceComment

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2375

Returns the workspace comment with the given ID, if any.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the comment to retrieve.

| RenderedWorkspaceComment | null

The workspace comment with the given ID, or null.

Workspace . getCommentById

getRootWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2379

Returns the root workspace of this workspace if the workspace has parent(s).

E.g. workspaces in flyouts and mini workspace bubbles have parent workspaces.

WorkspaceSvg | null

Workspace . getRootWorkspace

addTopBoundedElement ( element ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2388

Adds a bounded element to the list of top bounded elements.

Parameter Type Description element IBoundedElement Bounded element to add.

void

removeTopBoundedElement ( element ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2397

Removes a bounded element from the list of top bounded elements.

Parameter Type Description element IBoundedElement Bounded element to remove.

void

getTopBoundedElements ( ordered ? ) : IBoundedElement [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2406

Finds the top-level bounded elements and returns them.

Parameter Type Default value ordered boolean false

IBoundedElement []

The top-level bounded elements.

setResizesEnabled ( enabled ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2425

Update whether this workspace has resizes enabled. If enabled, workspace will resize when appropriate. If disabled, workspace will not resize until re-enabled. Use to avoid resizing during a batch operation, for performance.

Parameter Type Description enabled boolean Whether resizes should be enabled.

void

clear ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2438

Dispose of all blocks in workspace, with an optimization to prevent resizes.

void

Workspace . clear

registerButtonCallback ( key , func ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2456

Register a callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout. For instance, a button specified by the XML should be matched by a call to registerButtonCallback("CREATE_VARIABLE", yourCallbackFunction).

Parameter Type Description key string The name to use to look up this function. func ( p1 ) => void The function to call when the given button is clicked.

void

getButtonCallback ( key ) : ( ( p1 ) => void ) | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2471

Get the callback function associated with a given key, for clicks on buttons and labels in the flyout.

Parameter Type Description key string The name to use to look up the function.

(( p1 ) => void ) | null

The function corresponding to the given key for this workspace; null if no callback is registered.

removeButtonCallback ( key ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2480

Remove a callback for a click on a button in the flyout.

Parameter Type Description key string The name associated with the callback function.

void

registerToolboxCategoryCallback ( key , func ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2492

Register a callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace. See the variable and procedure categories as an example.

Parameter Type Description key string The name to use to look up this function. func ( p1 ) => FlyoutDefinition The function to call when the given toolbox category is opened.

void

getToolboxCategoryCallback ( key ) :

| ( ( p1 ) => FlyoutDefinition )

| null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2510

Get the callback function associated with a given key, for populating custom toolbox categories in this workspace.

Parameter Type Description key string The name to use to look up the function.

| (( p1 ) => FlyoutDefinition ) | null

The function corresponding to the given key for this workspace, or null if no function is registered.

removeToolboxCategoryCallback ( key ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2521

Remove a callback for a click on a custom category's name in the toolbox.

Parameter Type Description key string The name associated with the callback function.

void

getAudioManager ( ) : WorkspaceAudio ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2594

Get the audio manager for this workspace.

WorkspaceAudio

The audio manager for this workspace.

getGrid ( ) : Grid | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2603

Get the grid object for this workspace, or null if there is none.

Grid | null

The grid object for this workspace.

hideChaff ( onlyClosePopups ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2613

Close tooltips, context menus, dropdown selections, etc.

Parameter Type Default value Description onlyClosePopups boolean false Whether only popups should be closed. Defaults to false.

void

hideComponents ( onlyClosePopups ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2628

Hide any autohideable components (like flyout, trashcan, and any user-registered components).

Parameter Type Default value Description onlyClosePopups boolean false Whether only popups should be closed. Defaults to false.

void

addClass ( className ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2675

Adds a CSS class to the workspace.

Parameter Type Description className string Name of class to add.

void

removeClass ( className ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2686

Removes a CSS class from the workspace.

Parameter Type Description className string Name of class to remove.

void

setIsReadOnly ( readOnly ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2692

Sets whether or not this workspace is in readonly mode.

Parameter Type Description readOnly boolean True to make the workspace readonly, otherwise false.

void

Workspace . setIsReadOnly

getFocusableElement ( ) : HTMLElement | SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2780

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

HTMLElement | SVGElement

IFocusableNode . getFocusableElement

getFocusableTree ( ) : IFocusableTree ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2785

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

IFocusableTree

IFocusableNode . getFocusableTree

onNodeFocus ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2790

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeFocus

onNodeBlur ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2826

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

void

IFocusableNode . onNodeBlur

canBeFocused ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2829

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

boolean

IFocusableNode . canBeFocused

getRootFocusableNode ( ) : IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2834

See IFocusableTree.getRootFocusableNode.

IFocusableNode

IFocusableTree . getRootFocusableNode

getRestoredFocusableNode ( previousNode ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2839

See IFocusableTree.getRestoredFocusableNode.

Parameter Type previousNode IFocusableNode | null

IFocusableNode | null

IFocusableTree . getRestoredFocusableNode

getWorkspaceFocusTarget ( ) : WorkspaceFocusTarget | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2876

Returns the focusable node representing this workspace as a whole, or null for workspaces without one (flyouts and mutators).

Focus lands here when the workspace itself is focused (e.g. via the focus workspace shortcut) rather than on any of its contents.

WorkspaceFocusTarget | null

This workspace's focus target node, if any.

getNestedTrees ( ) : IFocusableTree [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2881

See IFocusableTree.getNestedTrees.

IFocusableTree []

IFocusableTree . getNestedTrees

lookUpFocusableNode ( id ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:2917

See IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode.

Parameter Type id string

IFocusableNode | null

IFocusableTree . lookUpFocusableNode

onTreeFocus ( _node , _previousTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3041

See IFocusableTree.onTreeFocus.

Parameter Type _node IFocusableNode _previousTree IFocusableTree | null

void

IFocusableTree . onTreeFocus

onTreeBlur ( nextTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3051

See IFocusableTree.onTreeBlur.

Parameter Type nextTree IFocusableTree | null

void

IFocusableTree . onTreeBlur

performAction ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3079

Handles the user acting on this workspace via keyboard navigation by prompting them to use the arrow keys (instead of Enter) to navigate.

void

IFocusableNode . performAction

getNavigator ( ) : Navigator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3089

Returns an object responsible for coordinating movement of focus between items on this workspace in response to keyboard navigation commands.

Navigator

This workspace's Navigator instance.

IFocusableTree . getNavigator

setNavigator ( newNavigator ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/workspace_svg.ts:3099

Sets the Navigator instance used by this workspace.

Parameter Type Description newNavigator Navigator A Navigator object to coordinate movement between elements on the workspace.