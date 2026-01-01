Skip to main content

Class: ZoomControls

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:323

Class for a zoom controls.

Implements

Properties index

PropertyDescription
idThe unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Methods index

MethodDescription
createDomCreate the zoom controls.
initInitializes the zoom controls.
disposeDisposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
getBoundingRectangleReturns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
positionPositions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.

Constructors

Constructor

new ZoomControls(workspace): ZoomControls;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:372

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
workspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace to sit in.

Returns

ZoomControls

Properties

id

id: string = 'zoomControls';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:328

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Implementation of

IPositionable.id

Methods

createDom()

createDom(): SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:379

Create the zoom controls.

Returns

SVGElement

The zoom controls SVG group.

init()

init(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:396

Initializes the zoom controls.

Returns

void

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:409

Disposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

Returns

void

getBoundingRectangle()

getBoundingRectangle(): Rect | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:426

Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Returns

Rect | null

The UI elements's bounding box. Null if bounding box should be ignored by other UI elements.

Implementation of

IPositionable.getBoundingRectangle

position()

position(metrics, savedPositions): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:444

Positions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
metricsUiMetricsThe workspace metrics.
savedPositionsRect[]List of rectangles that are already on the workspace.

Returns

void

Implementation of

IPositionable.position