Class: ZoomControls
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:323
Class for a zoom controls.
Implements
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|createDom
|Create the zoom controls.
|init
|Initializes the zoom controls.
|dispose
|Disposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
|getBoundingRectangle
|Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
|position
|Positions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.
Constructors
Constructor
new ZoomControls(workspace): ZoomControls;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:372
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
workspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace to sit in.
Returns
ZoomControls
Properties
id
id: string = 'zoomControls';
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:328
The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Implementation of
Methods
createDom()
createDom(): SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:379
Create the zoom controls.
Returns
SVGElement
The zoom controls SVG group.
init()
init(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:396
Initializes the zoom controls.
Returns
void
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:409
Disposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
Returns
void
getBoundingRectangle()
getBoundingRectangle(): Rect | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:426
Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
Returns
Rect |
null
The UI elements's bounding box. Null if bounding box should be ignored by other UI elements.
Implementation of
IPositionable.
getBoundingRectangle
position()
position(metrics, savedPositions): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:444
Positions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
metrics
UiMetrics
|The workspace metrics.
savedPositions
Rect[]
|List of rectangles that are already on the workspace.
Returns
void