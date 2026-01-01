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Class: ZoomControls

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:323

Class for a zoom controls.

Property Description id The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Method Description createDom Create the zoom controls. init Initializes the zoom controls. dispose Disposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks. getBoundingRectangle Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div. position Positions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.

new ZoomControls ( workspace ) : ZoomControls ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:372

Parameter Type Description workspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace to sit in.

ZoomControls

id : string = 'zoomControls' ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:328

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

IPositionable . id

createDom ( ) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:379

Create the zoom controls.

SVGElement

The zoom controls SVG group.

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:396

Initializes the zoom controls.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:409

Disposes of this zoom controls. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

void

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:426

Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Rect | null

The UI elements's bounding box. Null if bounding box should be ignored by other UI elements.

IPositionable . getBoundingRectangle

position ( metrics , savedPositions ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/zoom_controls.ts:444

Positions the zoom controls. It is positioned in the opposite corner to the corner the categories/toolbox starts at.

Parameter Type Description metrics UiMetrics The workspace metrics. savedPositions Rect [] List of rectangles that are already on the workspace.

void