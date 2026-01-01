Function: setLocale()
function setLocale(locale): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/msg.ts:23
Sets the locale (i.e. the localized messages/block-text/etc) to the given locale.
This is not useful/necessary when loading from a script tag, because the messages are automatically cluged into the Blockly.Msg object. But we provide it in both the script-tag and non-script-tag contexts so that the tscompiler can properly create our type definition files.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
locale
|{ [
key:
string]:
string; }
|An object defining the messages for a given language.
Returns
void