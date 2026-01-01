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Function: setLocale()

function setLocale ( locale ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/msg.ts:23

Sets the locale (i.e. the localized messages/block-text/etc) to the given locale.

This is not useful/necessary when loading from a script tag, because the messages are automatically cluged into the Blockly.Msg object. But we provide it in both the script-tag and non-script-tag contexts so that the tscompiler can properly create our type definition files.

Parameter Type Description locale { [ key : string ]: string ; } An object defining the messages for a given language.