Interface: FieldCheckboxConfig
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_checkbox.ts:296
Config options for the checkbox field.
Extends
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|tooltip
|-
|ariaTypeName
|-
|checkCharacter
|-
Properties
tooltip?
optional tooltip?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628
Inherited from
ariaTypeName?
optional ariaTypeName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629
Inherited from
checkCharacter?
optional checkCharacter?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_checkbox.ts:297