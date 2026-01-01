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Interface: FieldDropdownFromJsonConfig

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1055

fromJson config for the dropdown field.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
tooltip-
ariaTypeName-
options-

Properties

tooltip?

optional tooltip?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628

Inherited from

FieldDropdownConfig.tooltip

ariaTypeName?

optional ariaTypeName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629

Inherited from

FieldDropdownConfig.ariaTypeName

options?

optional options?: MenuOption[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1056