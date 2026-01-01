Interface: FieldDropdownFromJsonConfig
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1055
fromJson config for the dropdown field.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|tooltip
|-
|ariaTypeName
|-
|options
|-
Properties
tooltip?
optional tooltip?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628
Inherited from
FieldDropdownConfig.tooltip
ariaTypeName?
optional ariaTypeName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629
Inherited from
FieldDropdownConfig.ariaTypeName
options?
optional options?: MenuOption[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1056