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Interface: FieldLabelFromJsonConfig

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:190

fromJson config options for the label field.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
tooltip-
ariaTypeName-
class-
text-

Properties

tooltip?

optional tooltip?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628

Inherited from

FieldLabelConfig.tooltip

ariaTypeName?

optional ariaTypeName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629

Inherited from

FieldLabelConfig.ariaTypeName

class?

optional class?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:183

Inherited from

FieldLabelConfig.class

text?

optional text?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_label.ts:191