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Interface: FieldNumberConfig

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:364

Config options for the number field.

Extends

  • FieldInputConfig

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
tooltip-
ariaTypeName-
spellcheck-
min-
max-
precision-

Properties

tooltip?

optional tooltip?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628

Inherited from

FieldInputConfig.tooltip

ariaTypeName?

optional ariaTypeName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629

Inherited from

FieldInputConfig.ariaTypeName

spellcheck?

optional spellcheck?: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:1015

Inherited from

FieldInputConfig.spellcheck

min?

optional min?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:365

max?

optional max?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:366

precision?

optional precision?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:367