Interface: FieldNumberConfig
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:364
Config options for the number field.
Extends
FieldInputConfig
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|tooltip
|-
|ariaTypeName
|-
|spellcheck
|-
|min
|-
|max
|-
|precision
|-
Properties
tooltip?
optional tooltip?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628
Inherited from
FieldInputConfig.tooltip
ariaTypeName?
optional ariaTypeName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629
Inherited from
FieldInputConfig.ariaTypeName
spellcheck?
optional spellcheck?: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:1015
Inherited from
FieldInputConfig.spellcheck
min?
optional min?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:365
max?
optional max?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:366
precision?
optional precision?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_number.ts:367