Interface: FieldTextInputFromJsonConfig
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:117
fromJson config options for the text input field.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|tooltip
|-
|ariaTypeName
|-
|spellcheck
|-
|text
|-
Properties
tooltip?
optional tooltip?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628
Inherited from
FieldTextInputConfig.tooltip
ariaTypeName?
optional ariaTypeName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629
Inherited from
FieldTextInputConfig.ariaTypeName
spellcheck?
optional spellcheck?: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:1015
Inherited from
FieldTextInputConfig.spellcheck
text?
optional text?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:118