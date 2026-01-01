Skip to main content

Interface: FieldTextInputFromJsonConfig

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:117

fromJson config options for the text input field.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
tooltip-
ariaTypeName-
spellcheck-
text-

Properties

tooltip?

optional tooltip?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628

Inherited from

FieldTextInputConfig.tooltip

ariaTypeName?

optional ariaTypeName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629

Inherited from

FieldTextInputConfig.ariaTypeName

spellcheck?

optional spellcheck?: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_input.ts:1015

Inherited from

FieldTextInputConfig.spellcheck

text?

optional text?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_textinput.ts:118