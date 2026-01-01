Interface: FieldVariableConfig
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:636
Config options for the variable field.
Extends
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|tooltip
|-
|ariaTypeName
|-
|variableTypes
|-
|defaultType
|-
Properties
tooltip?
optional tooltip?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628
Inherited from
ariaTypeName?
optional ariaTypeName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629
Inherited from
variableTypes?
optional variableTypes?: string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:637
defaultType?
optional defaultType?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:638