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Interface: FieldVariableConfig

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:636

Config options for the variable field.

Extends

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
tooltip-
ariaTypeName-
variableTypes-
defaultType-

Properties

tooltip?

optional tooltip?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628

Inherited from

FieldConfig.tooltip

ariaTypeName?

optional ariaTypeName?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629

Inherited from

FieldConfig.ariaTypeName

variableTypes?

optional variableTypes?: string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:637

defaultType?

optional defaultType?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:638