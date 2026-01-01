Interface: FieldVariableFromJsonConfig
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:644
fromJson config options for the variable field.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|tooltip
|-
|ariaTypeName
|-
|variableTypes
|-
|defaultType
|-
|variable
|-
Properties
tooltip?
optional tooltip?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1628
Inherited from
ariaTypeName?
optional ariaTypeName?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field.ts:1629
Inherited from
FieldVariableConfig.
ariaTypeName
variableTypes?
optional variableTypes?: string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:637
Inherited from
FieldVariableConfig.
variableTypes
defaultType?
optional defaultType?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:638
Inherited from
FieldVariableConfig.
defaultType
variable?
optional variable?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_variable.ts:645