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Interface: IAutoHideable

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_autohideable.ts:14

Interface for a component that can be automatically hidden.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
idThe unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Methods index

MethodDescription
autoHideHides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.

Properties

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_component.ts:18

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Inherited from

IComponent.id

Methods

autoHide()

autoHide(onlyClosePopups): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_autohideable.ts:21

Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
onlyClosePopupsbooleanWhether only popups should be closed. Flyouts should not be closed if this is true.

Returns

void