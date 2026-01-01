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Interface: IAutoHideable

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_autohideable.ts:14

Interface for a component that can be automatically hidden.

Property Description id The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Method Description autoHide Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_component.ts:18

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

IComponent . id

autoHide ( onlyClosePopups ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_autohideable.ts:21

Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.

Parameter Type Description onlyClosePopups boolean Whether only popups should be closed. Flyouts should not be closed if this is true.