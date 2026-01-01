Interface: IAutoHideable
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_autohideable.ts:14
Interface for a component that can be automatically hidden.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|autoHide
|Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.
Properties
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_component.ts:18
The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Inherited from
Methods
autoHide()
autoHide(onlyClosePopups): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_autohideable.ts:21
Hides the component. Called in WorkspaceSvg.hideChaff.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
onlyClosePopups
boolean
|Whether only popups should be closed. Flyouts should not be closed if this is true.
Returns
void