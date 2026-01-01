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Interface: IBoundedElement

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:14

A bounded element interface.

Extended by

Methods index

MethodDescription
getBoundingRectangleReturns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
moveByMove the element by a relative offset.

Methods

getBoundingRectangle()

getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:21

Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Returns

Rect

Object with coordinates of the bounded element.

moveBy()

moveBy(
   dx, 
   dy, 
   reason?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:30

Move the element by a relative offset.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dxnumberHorizontal offset in workspace units.
dynumberVertical offset in workspace units.
reason?string[]Why is this move happening? 'user', 'bump', 'snap'...

Returns

void