Interface: IBoundedElement
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:14
A bounded element interface.
Extended by
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getBoundingRectangle
|Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
|moveBy
|Move the element by a relative offset.
Methods
getBoundingRectangle()
getBoundingRectangle(): Rect;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:21
Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
Returns
Object with coordinates of the bounded element.
moveBy()
moveBy(
dx,
dy,
reason?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:30
Move the element by a relative offset.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
dx
number
|Horizontal offset in workspace units.
dy
number
|Vertical offset in workspace units.
reason?
string[]
|Why is this move happening? 'user', 'bump', 'snap'...
Returns
void