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Interface: IBoundedElement

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:14

A bounded element interface.

Method Description getBoundingRectangle Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates. moveBy Move the element by a relative offset.

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:21

Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.

Rect

Object with coordinates of the bounded element.

moveBy (

dx ,

dy ,

reason ?

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_bounded_element.ts:30

Move the element by a relative offset.

Parameter Type Description dx number Horizontal offset in workspace units. dy number Vertical offset in workspace units. reason? string [] Why is this move happening? 'user', 'bump', 'snap'...