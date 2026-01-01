Interface: IConnectionChecker
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_checker.ts:15
Class for connection type checking logic.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|canConnect
|Check whether the current connection can connect with the target connection.
|canConnectWithReason
|Checks whether the current connection can connect with the target connection, and return an error code if there are problems.
|getErrorMessage
|Helper method that translates a connection error code into a string.
|doSafetyChecks
|Check that connecting the given connections is safe, meaning that it would not break any of Blockly's basic assumptions (e.g. no self connections).
|doTypeChecks
|Check whether this connection is compatible with another connection with respect to the value type system. E.g. square_root("Hello") is not compatible.
|doDragChecks
|Check whether this connection can be made by dragging.
Methods
canConnect()
canConnect(
a,
b,
isDragging,
opt_distance?
): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_checker.ts:27
Check whether the current connection can connect with the target connection.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Connection |
null
|Connection to check compatibility with.
b
Connection |
null
|Connection to check compatibility with.
isDragging
boolean
|True if the connection is being made by dragging a block.
opt_distance?
number
|The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.
Returns
boolean
Whether the connection is legal.
canConnectWithReason()
canConnectWithReason(
a,
b,
isDragging,
opt_distance?
): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_checker.ts:46
Checks whether the current connection can connect with the target connection, and return an error code if there are problems.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Connection |
null
|Connection to check compatibility with.
b
Connection |
null
|Connection to check compatibility with.
isDragging
boolean
|True if the connection is being made by dragging a block.
opt_distance?
number
|The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.
Returns
number
Connection.CAN_CONNECT if the connection is legal, an error code otherwise.
getErrorMessage()
getErrorMessage(
errorCode,
a,
b
): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_checker.ts:61
Helper method that translates a connection error code into a string.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
errorCode
number
|The error code.
a
Connection |
null
|One of the two connections being checked.
b
Connection |
null
|The second of the two connections being checked.
Returns
string
A developer-readable error string.
doSafetyChecks()
doSafetyChecks(a, b): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_checker.ts:75
Check that connecting the given connections is safe, meaning that it would not break any of Blockly's basic assumptions (e.g. no self connections).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Connection |
null
|The first of the connections to check.
b
Connection |
null
|The second of the connections to check.
Returns
number
An enum with the reason this connection is safe or unsafe.
doTypeChecks()
doTypeChecks(a, b): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_checker.ts:86
Check whether this connection is compatible with another connection with respect to the value type system. E.g. square_root("Hello") is not compatible.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
Connection
|Connection to compare.
b
Connection
|Connection to compare against.
Returns
boolean
True if the connections share a type.
doDragChecks()
doDragChecks(
a,
b,
distance
): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_checker.ts:96
Check whether this connection can be made by dragging.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
a
RenderedConnection
|Connection to compare.
b
RenderedConnection
|Connection to compare against.
distance
number
|The maximum allowable distance between connections.
Returns
boolean
True if the connection is allowed during a drag.