Interface: IConnectionPreviewer
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:14
Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|previewReplacement
|Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).
|previewConnection
|Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced.
|hidePreview
|Hide any previews that are currently displayed.
|dispose
|Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.
Methods
previewReplacement()
previewReplacement(
draggedConn,
staticConn,
replacedBlock
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:26
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
draggedConn
RenderedConnection
|-
staticConn
RenderedConnection
|-
replacedBlock
BlockSvg
|The block currently connected to the staticCon that is being replaced.
Returns
void
previewConnection()
previewConnection(draggedConn, staticConn): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:40
Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
draggedConn
RenderedConnection
staticConn
RenderedConnection
Returns
void
hidePreview()
hidePreview(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:46
Hide any previews that are currently displayed.
Returns
void
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:49
Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.
Returns
void