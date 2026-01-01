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Interface: IConnectionPreviewer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:14

Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.

Methods index

MethodDescription
previewReplacementDisplay a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).
previewConnectionDisplay a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced.
hidePreviewHide any previews that are currently displayed.
disposeDispose of any references held by this connection previewer.

Methods

previewReplacement()

previewReplacement(
   draggedConn, 
   staticConn, 
   replacedBlock
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:26

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
draggedConnRenderedConnection-
staticConnRenderedConnection-
replacedBlockBlockSvgThe block currently connected to the staticCon that is being replaced.

Returns

void

previewConnection()

previewConnection(draggedConn, staticConn): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:40

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced.

Parameters

ParameterType
draggedConnRenderedConnection
staticConnRenderedConnection

Returns

void

hidePreview()

hidePreview(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:46

Hide any previews that are currently displayed.

Returns

void

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:49

Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.

Returns

void