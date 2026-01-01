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Interface: IConnectionPreviewer

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:14

Displays visual "previews" of where a block will be connected if it is dropped.

Method Description previewReplacement Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon). previewConnection Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced. hidePreview Hide any previews that are currently displayed. dispose Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.

previewReplacement (

draggedConn ,

staticConn ,

replacedBlock

) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:26

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, replacing the replacedBlock (currently connected to the staticCon).

Parameter Type Description draggedConn RenderedConnection - staticConn RenderedConnection - replacedBlock BlockSvg The block currently connected to the staticCon that is being replaced.

void

previewConnection ( draggedConn , staticConn ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:40

Display a connection preview where the draggedCon connects to the staticCon, and no block is being relaced.

Parameter Type draggedConn RenderedConnection staticConn RenderedConnection

void

hidePreview ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:46

Hide any previews that are currently displayed.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_connection_previewer.ts:49

Dispose of any references held by this connection previewer.