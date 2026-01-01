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Interface: IDragStrategy

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:30

Method Description isMovable Returns true iff the element is currently movable. startDrag Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace). drag Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks). endDrag Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks. revertDrag Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.

isMovable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:32

Returns true iff the element is currently movable.

boolean

startDrag ( e ? ) : IDraggable ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:42

Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).

Parameter Type Description e? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent Event that started the drag; can be used to check modifier keys, etc. May be missing when dragging is triggered programmatically rather than by user.

IDraggable

drag ( newLoc , e ? ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:53

Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).

Parameter Type Description newLoc Coordinate Workspace coordinate to which the draggable has been dragged. e? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent Event that continued the drag. Can be used to check modifier keys, etc.

void

endDrag ( e , disposition ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:63

Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined Event that finished the drag. Can be used to check modifier keys, etc. disposition DragDisposition The end result of the drag.

void

revertDrag ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:69

Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.