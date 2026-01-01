Interface: IDragStrategy
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:30
Extended by
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isMovable
|Returns true iff the element is currently movable.
|startDrag
|Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).
|drag
|Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).
|endDrag
|Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.
|revertDrag
|Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.
Methods
isMovable()
isMovable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:32
Returns true iff the element is currently movable.
Returns
boolean
startDrag()
startDrag(e?): IDraggable;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:42
Handles any drag startup (e.g moving elements to the front of the workspace).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
|Event that started the drag; can be used to check modifier keys, etc. May be missing when dragging is triggered programmatically rather than by user.
Returns
drag()
drag(newLoc, e?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:53
Handles moving elements to the new location, and updating any visuals based on that (e.g connection previews for blocks).
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
newLoc
Coordinate
|Workspace coordinate to which the draggable has been dragged.
e?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
|Event that continued the drag. Can be used to check modifier keys, etc.
Returns
void
endDrag()
endDrag(e, disposition): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:63
Handles any drag cleanup, including e.g. connecting or deleting blocks.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent |
undefined
|Event that finished the drag. Can be used to check modifier keys, etc.
disposition
DragDisposition
|The end result of the drag.
Returns
void
revertDrag()
revertDrag(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_draggable.ts:69
Moves the draggable back to where it was at the start of the drag.
Returns
void