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Interface: IDragTarget

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:17

Interface for a component with custom behaviour when a block or bubble is dragged over or dropped on top of it.

Property Description id The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Method Description getClientRect Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport. onDragEnter Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target. onDragOver Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target. onDragExit Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target. onDrop Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here. shouldPreventMove Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_component.ts:18

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

IComponent . id

getClientRect ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:25

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

onDragEnter ( dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:32

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameter Type Description dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

onDragOver ( dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:40

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameter Type Description dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

onDragExit ( dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:47

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameter Type Description dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

onDrop ( dragElement ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:55

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameter Type Description dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

void

shouldPreventMove ( dragElement ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:66

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameter Type Description dragElement IDraggable The block or bubble currently being dragged.

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.