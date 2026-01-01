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Interface: IDragTarget

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:17

Interface for a component with custom behaviour when a block or bubble is dragged over or dropped on top of it.

Extends

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
idThe unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Methods index

MethodDescription
getClientRectReturns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.
onDragEnterHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.
onDragOverHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.
onDragExitHandles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.
onDropHandles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.
shouldPreventMoveReturns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Properties

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_component.ts:18

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Inherited from

IComponent.id

Methods

getClientRect()

getClientRect(): Rect | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:25

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

Returns

Rect | null

The component's bounding box. Null if drag target area should be ignored.

onDragEnter()

onDragEnter(dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:32

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble enters this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

onDragOver()

onDragOver(dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:40

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble is dragged over this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

onDragExit()

onDragExit(dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:47

Handles when a cursor with a block or bubble exits this drag target.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

onDrop()

onDrop(dragElement): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:55

Handles when a block or bubble is dropped on this component. Should not handle delete here.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

void

shouldPreventMove()

shouldPreventMove(dragElement): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_drag_target.ts:66

Returns whether the provided block or bubble should not be moved after being dropped on this component. If true, the element will return to where it was when the drag started.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dragElementIDraggableThe block or bubble currently being dragged.

Returns

boolean

Whether the block or bubble provided should be returned to drag start.