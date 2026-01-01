Interface: IDragger
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:10
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|onDragStart
|Handles any drag startup.
|onDrag
|Handles dragging, including calculating where the element should actually be moved to.
|onDragEnd
|Handles any drag cleanup when a drag finishes normally.
|onDragRevert
|Handles any drag cleanup when a drag is reverted.
Methods
onDragStart()
onDragStart(e?): IDraggable;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:16
Handles any drag startup.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e?
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent
|Event that started the drag.
Returns
onDrag()
onDrag(e, totalDelta): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:26
Handles dragging, including calculating where the element should actually be moved to.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent |
undefined
|Event that continued the drag.
totalDelta
Coordinate
|The total distance, in pixels, that the draggable has moved since the start of the drag.
Returns
void
onDragEnd()
onDragEnd(e, totalDelta): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:38
Handles any drag cleanup when a drag finishes normally.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent |
undefined
|Event that finished the drag.
totalDelta
Coordinate
|The total distance, in pixels, that the draggable has moved since the start of the drag.
Returns
void
onDragRevert()
onDragRevert(e, totalDelta): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:50
Handles any drag cleanup when a drag is reverted.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e
PointerEvent |
KeyboardEvent |
undefined
|Event that finished the drag.
totalDelta
Coordinate
|The total distance, in pixels, that the draggable has moved since the start of the drag.
Returns
void