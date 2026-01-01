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Interface: IDragger

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:10

Method Description onDragStart Handles any drag startup. onDrag Handles dragging, including calculating where the element should actually be moved to. onDragEnd Handles any drag cleanup when a drag finishes normally. onDragRevert Handles any drag cleanup when a drag is reverted.

onDragStart ( e ? ) : IDraggable ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:16

Handles any drag startup.

Parameter Type Description e? PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent Event that started the drag.

IDraggable

onDrag ( e , totalDelta ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:26

Handles dragging, including calculating where the element should actually be moved to.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined Event that continued the drag. totalDelta Coordinate The total distance, in pixels, that the draggable has moved since the start of the drag.

void

onDragEnd ( e , totalDelta ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:38

Handles any drag cleanup when a drag finishes normally.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined Event that finished the drag. totalDelta Coordinate The total distance, in pixels, that the draggable has moved since the start of the drag.

void

onDragRevert ( e , totalDelta ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_dragger.ts:50

Handles any drag cleanup when a drag is reverted.

Parameter Type Description e PointerEvent | KeyboardEvent | undefined Event that finished the drag. totalDelta Coordinate The total distance, in pixels, that the draggable has moved since the start of the drag.