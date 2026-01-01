Interface: IFlyout
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:18
Interface for a flyout.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|horizontalLayout
|Whether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not.
|RTL
|Is RTL vs LTR.
|targetWorkspace
|The target workspace
|MARGIN
|Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
|autoClose
|Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
|CORNER_RADIUS
|Corner radius of the flyout background.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|createDom
|Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element.
|init
|Initializes the flyout.
|dispose
|Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
|getWidth
|Get the width of the flyout.
|getHeight
|Get the height of the flyout.
|getWorkspace
|Get the workspace inside the flyout.
|isVisible
|Is the flyout visible?
|setVisible
|Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
|setContainerVisible
|Set whether this flyout's container is visible.
|hide
|Hide and empty the flyout.
|show
|Show and populate the flyout.
|getContents
|Returns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout. The
show method parses the flyout definition into a list of actual flyout items. This method should return those concrete items, which may be used for e.g. keyboard navigation.
|reflow
|Reflow blocks and their mats.
|isScrollable
|Returns true if this flyout may be scrolled with a scrollbar or by dragging.
|getX
|Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
|getY
|Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
|position
|Position the flyout.
|scrollToStart
|Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.
Properties
horizontalLayout
horizontalLayout: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:20
Whether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not.
RTL
RTL: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:23
Is RTL vs LTR.
targetWorkspace
targetWorkspace: WorkspaceSvg | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:26
The target workspace
MARGIN
readonly MARGIN: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:29
Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
autoClose
autoClose: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:32
Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
CORNER_RADIUS
readonly CORNER_RADIUS: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:35
Corner radius of the flyout background.
Methods
createDom()
createDom(tagName): SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:46
Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
tagName
||
string |
Svg<
SVGSVGElement> |
Svg<
SVGGElement>
|The type of tag to put the flyout in. This should be
Returns
SVGElement
The flyout's SVG group.
init()
init(targetWorkspace): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:55
Initializes the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
targetWorkspace
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace in which to create new blocks.
Returns
void
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:61
Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
Returns
void
getWidth()
getWidth(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:68
Get the width of the flyout.
Returns
number
The width of the flyout.
getHeight()
getHeight(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:75
Get the height of the flyout.
Returns
number
The height of the flyout.
getWorkspace()
getWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:82
Get the workspace inside the flyout.
Returns
The workspace inside the flyout.
isVisible()
isVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:89
Is the flyout visible?
Returns
boolean
True if visible.
setVisible()
setVisible(visible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:98
Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
visible
boolean
|True if visible.
Returns
void
setContainerVisible()
setContainerVisible(visible): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:105
Set whether this flyout's container is visible.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
visible
boolean
|Whether the container is visible.
Returns
void
hide()
hide(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:108
Hide and empty the flyout.
Returns
void
show()
show(flyoutDef): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:117
Show and populate the flyout.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
flyoutDef
||
string |
FlyoutDefinition
|Contents to display in the flyout. This is either an array of Nodes, a NodeList, a toolbox definition, or a string with the name of the dynamic category.
Returns
void
getContents()
getContents(): FlyoutItem[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:127
Returns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout.
The
show method parses the flyout definition into a list of actual
flyout items. This method should return those concrete items, which
may be used for e.g. keyboard navigation.
Returns
List of flyout items.
reflow()
reflow(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:130
Reflow blocks and their mats.
Returns
void
isScrollable()
isScrollable(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:136
Returns
boolean
True if this flyout may be scrolled with a scrollbar or by dragging.
getX()
getX(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:143
Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
Returns
number
X coordinate.
getY()
getY(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:150
Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
Returns
number
Y coordinate.
position()
position(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:153
Position the flyout.
Returns
void
scrollToStart()
scrollToStart(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:156
Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.
Returns
void