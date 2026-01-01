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Interface: IFlyout

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:18

Interface for a flyout.

Property Description horizontalLayout Whether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not. RTL Is RTL vs LTR. targetWorkspace The target workspace MARGIN Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout. autoClose Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created? CORNER_RADIUS Corner radius of the flyout background.

Method Description createDom Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element. init Initializes the flyout. dispose Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks. getWidth Get the width of the flyout. getHeight Get the height of the flyout. getWorkspace Get the workspace inside the flyout. isVisible Is the flyout visible? setVisible Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden. setContainerVisible Set whether this flyout's container is visible. hide Hide and empty the flyout. show Show and populate the flyout. getContents Returns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout. The show method parses the flyout definition into a list of actual flyout items. This method should return those concrete items, which may be used for e.g. keyboard navigation. reflow Reflow blocks and their mats. isScrollable Returns true if this flyout may be scrolled with a scrollbar or by dragging. getX Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position. getY Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position. position Position the flyout. scrollToStart Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.

horizontalLayout : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:20

Whether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not.

RTL : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:23

Is RTL vs LTR.

targetWorkspace : WorkspaceSvg | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:26

The target workspace

readonly MARGIN : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:29

Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.

autoClose : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:32

Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?

readonly CORNER_RADIUS : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:35

Corner radius of the flyout background.

createDom ( tagName ) : SVGElement ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:46

Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element.

Parameter Type Description tagName | string | Svg < SVGSVGElement > | Svg < SVGGElement > The type of tag to put the flyout in. This should be or .

SVGElement

The flyout's SVG group.

init ( targetWorkspace ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:55

Initializes the flyout.

Parameter Type Description targetWorkspace WorkspaceSvg The workspace in which to create new blocks.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:61

Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

void

getWidth ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:68

Get the width of the flyout.

number

The width of the flyout.

getHeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:75

Get the height of the flyout.

number

The height of the flyout.

getWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:82

Get the workspace inside the flyout.

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace inside the flyout.

isVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:89

Is the flyout visible?

boolean

True if visible.

setVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:98

Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean True if visible.

void

setContainerVisible ( visible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:105

Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

Parameter Type Description visible boolean Whether the container is visible.

void

hide ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:108

Hide and empty the flyout.

void

show ( flyoutDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:117

Show and populate the flyout.

Parameter Type Description flyoutDef | string | FlyoutDefinition Contents to display in the flyout. This is either an array of Nodes, a NodeList, a toolbox definition, or a string with the name of the dynamic category.

void

getContents ( ) : FlyoutItem [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:127

Returns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout. The show method parses the flyout definition into a list of actual flyout items. This method should return those concrete items, which may be used for e.g. keyboard navigation.

FlyoutItem []

List of flyout items.

reflow ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:130

Reflow blocks and their mats.

void

isScrollable ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:136

boolean

True if this flyout may be scrolled with a scrollbar or by dragging.

getX ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:143

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

number

X coordinate.

getY ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:150

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

number

Y coordinate.

position ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:153

Position the flyout.

void

scrollToStart ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:156

Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.