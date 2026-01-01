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Interface: IFlyout

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:18

Interface for a flyout.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
horizontalLayoutWhether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not.
RTLIs RTL vs LTR.
targetWorkspaceThe target workspace
MARGINMargin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.
autoCloseDoes the flyout automatically close when a block is created?
CORNER_RADIUSCorner radius of the flyout background.

Methods index

MethodDescription
createDomCreates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element.
initInitializes the flyout.
disposeDispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.
getWidthGet the width of the flyout.
getHeightGet the height of the flyout.
getWorkspaceGet the workspace inside the flyout.
isVisibleIs the flyout visible?
setVisibleSet whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.
setContainerVisibleSet whether this flyout's container is visible.
hideHide and empty the flyout.
showShow and populate the flyout.
getContentsReturns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout. The show method parses the flyout definition into a list of actual flyout items. This method should return those concrete items, which may be used for e.g. keyboard navigation.
reflowReflow blocks and their mats.
isScrollableReturns true if this flyout may be scrolled with a scrollbar or by dragging.
getXCalculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
getYCalculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
positionPosition the flyout.
scrollToStartScroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.

Properties

horizontalLayout

horizontalLayout: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:20

Whether the flyout is laid out horizontally or not.

RTL

RTL: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:23

Is RTL vs LTR.

targetWorkspace

targetWorkspace: WorkspaceSvg | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:26

The target workspace

MARGIN

readonly MARGIN: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:29

Margin around the edges of the blocks in the flyout.

autoClose

autoClose: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:32

Does the flyout automatically close when a block is created?

CORNER_RADIUS

readonly CORNER_RADIUS: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:35

Corner radius of the flyout background.

Methods

createDom()

createDom(tagName): SVGElement;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:46

Creates the flyout's DOM. Only needs to be called once. The flyout can either exist as its own svg element or be a g element nested inside a separate svg element.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
tagName| string | Svg<SVGSVGElement> | Svg<SVGGElement>The type of tag to put the flyout in. This should be or .

Returns

SVGElement

The flyout's SVG group.

init()

init(targetWorkspace): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:55

Initializes the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
targetWorkspaceWorkspaceSvgThe workspace in which to create new blocks.

Returns

void

dispose()

dispose(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:61

Dispose of this flyout. Unlink from all DOM elements to prevent memory leaks.

Returns

void

getWidth()

getWidth(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:68

Get the width of the flyout.

Returns

number

The width of the flyout.

getHeight()

getHeight(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:75

Get the height of the flyout.

Returns

number

The height of the flyout.

getWorkspace()

getWorkspace(): WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:82

Get the workspace inside the flyout.

Returns

WorkspaceSvg

The workspace inside the flyout.

isVisible()

isVisible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:89

Is the flyout visible?

Returns

boolean

True if visible.

setVisible()

setVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:98

Set whether the flyout is visible. A value of true does not necessarily mean that the flyout is shown. It could be hidden because its container is hidden.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanTrue if visible.

Returns

void

setContainerVisible()

setContainerVisible(visible): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:105

Set whether this flyout's container is visible.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
visiblebooleanWhether the container is visible.

Returns

void

hide()

hide(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:108

Hide and empty the flyout.

Returns

void

show()

show(flyoutDef): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:117

Show and populate the flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
flyoutDef| string | FlyoutDefinitionContents to display in the flyout. This is either an array of Nodes, a NodeList, a toolbox definition, or a string with the name of the dynamic category.

Returns

void

getContents()

getContents(): FlyoutItem[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:127

Returns the list of flyout items currently present in the flyout. The show method parses the flyout definition into a list of actual flyout items. This method should return those concrete items, which may be used for e.g. keyboard navigation.

Returns

FlyoutItem[]

List of flyout items.

reflow()

reflow(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:130

Reflow blocks and their mats.

Returns

void

isScrollable()

isScrollable(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:136

Returns

boolean

True if this flyout may be scrolled with a scrollbar or by dragging.

getX()

getX(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:143

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

Returns

number

X coordinate.

getY()

getY(): number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:150

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

Returns

number

Y coordinate.

position()

position(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:153

Position the flyout.

Returns

void

scrollToStart()

scrollToStart(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout.ts:156

Scroll the flyout to the beginning of its contents.

Returns

void