Interface: IFlyoutInflater
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:4
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|load
|Loads the object represented by the given state onto the workspace.
|gapForItem
|Returns the amount of spacing that should follow the element corresponding to the given JSON representation.
|disposeItem
|Disposes of the given element.
|getType
|Returns the type of items that this inflater is responsible for inflating. This should be the same as the name under which this inflater registers itself, as well as the value returned by
getType() on the
FlyoutItem objects returned by
load().
Methods
load()
load(state, flyout): FlyoutItem;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:28
Loads the object represented by the given state onto the workspace.
Note that this method's interface is identical to that in ISerializer, to allow for code reuse.
You must ensure that any item created by this method has the appropriate ARIA markup:
- The role of the element's focusable element should be set to
listitem.
- The focusable element must have an
idattribute.
- Any DOM parents of the focusable element should set their role to
presentationto avoid interfering with flyout list navigation.
- If the element is not focusable, it must be hidden from the ARIA tree. Only do this if the content should be inaccessible to screenreaders.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of an element to inflate on the flyout.
flyout
IFlyout
|The flyout on whose workspace the inflated element should be created. If the inflated element is an
IRenderedElement it itself or the inflater should append it to the workspace; the flyout will not do so itself. The flyout is responsible for positioning the element, however.
Returns
The newly inflated flyout element.
gapForItem()
gapForItem(state, defaultGap): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:38
Returns the amount of spacing that should follow the element corresponding to the given JSON representation.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
object
|A JSON representation of the element preceding the gap.
defaultGap
number
|The default gap for elements in this flyout.
Returns
number
The gap that should follow the given element.
disposeItem()
disposeItem(item): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:49
Disposes of the given element.
If the element in question resides on the flyout workspace, it should remove itself. Implementers are not otherwise required to fully dispose of the element; it may be e.g. cached for performance purposes.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
item
FlyoutItem
Returns
void
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:59
Returns the type of items that this inflater is responsible for inflating.
This should be the same as the name under which this inflater registers
itself, as well as the value returned by
getType() on the
FlyoutItem
objects returned by
load().
Returns
string
The type of items this inflater creates.