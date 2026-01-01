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Interface: IFlyoutInflater

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:4

Method Description load Loads the object represented by the given state onto the workspace. gapForItem Returns the amount of spacing that should follow the element corresponding to the given JSON representation. disposeItem Disposes of the given element. getType Returns the type of items that this inflater is responsible for inflating. This should be the same as the name under which this inflater registers itself, as well as the value returned by getType() on the FlyoutItem objects returned by load() .

load ( state , flyout ) : FlyoutItem ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:28

Loads the object represented by the given state onto the workspace.

Note that this method's interface is identical to that in ISerializer, to allow for code reuse.

You must ensure that any item created by this method has the appropriate ARIA markup:

The role of the element's focusable element should be set to listitem .

. The focusable element must have an id attribute.

attribute. Any DOM parents of the focusable element should set their role to presentation to avoid interfering with flyout list navigation.

to avoid interfering with flyout list navigation. If the element is not focusable, it must be hidden from the ARIA tree. Only do this if the content should be inaccessible to screenreaders.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of an element to inflate on the flyout. flyout IFlyout The flyout on whose workspace the inflated element should be created. If the inflated element is an IRenderedElement it itself or the inflater should append it to the workspace; the flyout will not do so itself. The flyout is responsible for positioning the element, however.

FlyoutItem

The newly inflated flyout element.

gapForItem ( state , defaultGap ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:38

Returns the amount of spacing that should follow the element corresponding to the given JSON representation.

Parameter Type Description state object A JSON representation of the element preceding the gap. defaultGap number The default gap for elements in this flyout.

number

The gap that should follow the given element.

disposeItem ( item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:49

Disposes of the given element.

If the element in question resides on the flyout workspace, it should remove itself. Implementers are not otherwise required to fully dispose of the element; it may be e.g. cached for performance purposes.

Parameter Type item FlyoutItem

void

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_flyout_inflater.ts:59

Returns the type of items that this inflater is responsible for inflating. This should be the same as the name under which this inflater registers itself, as well as the value returned by getType() on the FlyoutItem objects returned by load() .

string

The type of items this inflater creates.