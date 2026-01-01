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Interface: IFocusableTree

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:31

Represents a tree of focusable elements with its own active/passive focus context.

Note that focus is handled by FocusManager, and tree implementations can have at most one IFocusableNode focused at one time. If the tree itself has focus, then the tree's focused node is considered 'active' ('passive' if another tree has focus).

Focus is shared between one or more trees, where each tree can have exactly one active or passive node (and only one active node can exist on the whole page at any given time). The idea of passive focus is to provide context to users on where their focus will be restored upon navigating back to a previously focused tree.

Note that if the tree's current focused node (passive or active) is needed, FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusedNode can be used.

Note that if specific nodes are needed to be retrieved for this tree, either use lookUpFocusableNode or FocusableTreeTraverser.findFocusableNodeFor.

Method Description getRootFocusableNode Returns the top-level focusable node of the tree. getRestoredFocusableNode Returns the IFocusableNode of this tree that should receive active focus when the tree itself has focus returned to it. getNestedTrees Returns all directly nested trees under this tree. lookUpFocusableNode Returns the IFocusableNode corresponding to the specified element ID, or null if there's no exact node within this tree with that ID or if the ID corresponds to the root of the tree. onTreeFocus Called when a node of this tree has received active focus. onTreeBlur Called when the previously actively focused node of this tree is now passively focused and there is no other active node of this tree taking its place. getNavigator Returns a Navigator instance to be used to determine the navigation order between IFocusableNodes contained within this IFocusableTree. Generally this can just be an instance of Navigator, but trees may choose to return a subclass to customize navigation behavior within their context.

getRootFocusableNode ( ) : IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:39

Returns the top-level focusable node of the tree.

It's expected that the returned node will be focused in cases where FocusManager wants to focus a tree in a situation where it does not currently have a focused node.

IFocusableNode

getRestoredFocusableNode ( previousNode ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:69

Returns the IFocusableNode of this tree that should receive active focus when the tree itself has focus returned to it.

There are some very important notes to consider about a tree's focus lifecycle when implementing a version of this method that doesn't return null:

A null previousNode does not guarantee first-time focus state as nodes can be deleted. This method is only used when the tree itself is focused, either through tab navigation or via FocusManager.focusTree(). In many cases, the previously focused node will be directly focused instead which will bypass this method. The default behavior (i.e. returning null here) involves either restoring the previous node (previousNode) or focusing the tree's root. The provided node may sometimes no longer be valid, such as in the case an attempt is made to focus a node that has been recently removed from its parent tree. Implementations can check for the validity of the node in order to specialize the node to which focus should fall back.

This method is largely intended to provide tree implementations with the means of specifying a better default node than their root.

Parameter Type Description previousNode IFocusableNode | null The node that previously held passive focus for this tree, or null if the tree hasn't yet been focused.

IFocusableNode | null

The IFocusableNode that should now receive focus, or null if default behavior should be used, instead.

getNestedTrees ( ) : IFocusableTree [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:82

Returns all directly nested trees under this tree.

Note that the returned list of trees doesn't need to be stable, however all returned trees do need to be registered with FocusManager. Additionally, this must return actual nested trees as omitting a nested tree will affect how focus changes map to a specific node and its tree, potentially leading to user confusion.

IFocusableTree []

lookUpFocusableNode ( id ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:93

Returns the IFocusableNode corresponding to the specified element ID, or null if there's no exact node within this tree with that ID or if the ID corresponds to the root of the tree.

This will never match against nested trees.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the node's focusable HTMLElement or SVGElement.

IFocusableNode | null

onTreeFocus ( node , previousTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:112

Called when a node of this tree has received active focus.

Note that a null previousTree does not necessarily indicate that this is the first time Blockly is receiving focus. In fact, few assumptions can be made about previous focus state as a previous null tree simply indicates that Blockly did not hold active focus prior to this tree becoming focused (which can happen due to focus exiting the Blockly injection div, or for other cases like ephemeral focus).

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus() as implementations have the same restrictions as with that method.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode The node receiving active focus. previousTree IFocusableTree | null The previous tree that held active focus, or null if none.

void

onTreeBlur ( nextTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:125

Called when the previously actively focused node of this tree is now passively focused and there is no other active node of this tree taking its place.

This has the same implementation restrictions and considerations as onTreeFocus().

Parameter Type Description nextTree IFocusableTree | null The next tree receiving active focus, or null if none (such as in the case that Blockly is entirely losing DOM focus).

void

getNavigator ( ) : Navigator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:133

Returns a Navigator instance to be used to determine the navigation order between IFocusableNodes contained within this IFocusableTree. Generally this can just be an instance of Navigator, but trees may choose to return a subclass to customize navigation behavior within their context.