On this page

Interface: IHasBubble

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:9

Method Description bubbleIsVisible Returns true if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise. setBubbleVisible Sets whether the bubble is open or not. getBubble Returns the current IBubble that implementations are managing, or null if there isn't one.

bubbleIsVisible ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:11

boolean

True if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.

setBubbleVisible ( visible ) : Promise < void > ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:14

Sets whether the bubble is open or not.

Parameter Type visible boolean

Promise < void >

getBubble ( ) : IBubble | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:27

Returns the current IBubble that implementations are managing, or null if there isn't one.

Note that this cannot be expected to return null if bubbleIsVisible() returns false, i.e., the nullability of the returned bubble does not necessarily imply visibility.

IBubble | null

The current IBubble maintained by implementations, or null if there is not one.