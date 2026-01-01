Interface: IHasBubble
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:9
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|bubbleIsVisible
|Returns true if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.
|setBubbleVisible
|Sets whether the bubble is open or not.
|getBubble
|Returns the current IBubble that implementations are managing, or null if there isn't one.
Methods
bubbleIsVisible()
bubbleIsVisible(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:11
Returns
boolean
True if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.
setBubbleVisible()
setBubbleVisible(visible): Promise<void>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:14
Sets whether the bubble is open or not.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
visible
boolean
Returns
Promise<
void>
getBubble()
getBubble(): IBubble | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:27
Returns the current IBubble that implementations are managing, or null if there isn't one.
Note that this cannot be expected to return null if bubbleIsVisible() returns false, i.e., the nullability of the returned bubble does not necessarily imply visibility.
Returns
IBubble |
null
The current IBubble maintained by implementations, or null if there is not one.