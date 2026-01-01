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Interface: IHasBubble

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:9

Methods index

MethodDescription
bubbleIsVisibleReturns true if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.
setBubbleVisibleSets whether the bubble is open or not.
getBubbleReturns the current IBubble that implementations are managing, or null if there isn't one.

Methods

bubbleIsVisible()

bubbleIsVisible(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:11

Returns

boolean

True if the bubble is currently open, false otherwise.

setBubbleVisible()

setBubbleVisible(visible): Promise<void>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:14

Sets whether the bubble is open or not.

Parameters

ParameterType
visibleboolean

Returns

Promise<void>

getBubble()

getBubble(): IBubble | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_has_bubble.ts:27

Returns the current IBubble that implementations are managing, or null if there isn't one.

Note that this cannot be expected to return null if bubbleIsVisible() returns false, i.e., the nullability of the returned bubble does not necessarily imply visibility.

Returns

IBubble | null

The current IBubble maintained by implementations, or null if there is not one.