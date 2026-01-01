Interface: IIcon
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:12
Represents anything that can have input focus.
Extends
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getFocusableElement
|Returns the DOM element that can be explicitly requested to receive focus.
|getFocusableTree
|Returns the closest parent tree of this node (in cases where a tree has distinct trees underneath it), which represents the tree to which this node belongs.
|onNodeFocus
|Called when this node receives active focus.
|onNodeBlur
|Called when this node loses active focus. It may still have passive focus.
|canBeFocused
|Indicates whether this node allows focus. If this returns false then none of the other IFocusableNode methods will be called.
|performAction
|Optional method invoked when this node has focus and the user acts on it by pressing Enter or Space. Behavior should generally be similar to the node being clicked on.
|getType
|Returns the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should also be used to register the icon via
Blockly.icons.registry.register.
|initView
|Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block.
|dispose
|Disposes of any elements of the icon.
|getWeight
|Returns the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block.
|getSize
|Returns the dimensions of the icon for use in rendering.
|applyColour
|Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes..
|hideForInsertionMarker
|Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker.
|updateEditable
|Updates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes.
|updateCollapsed
|Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes.
|isShownWhenCollapsed
|Returns whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding.
|setOffsetInBlock
|Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units.
|onLocationChange
|Notifies the icon that it has changed locations.
|onClick
|Notifies the icon that it has been clicked.
|isClickableInFlyout
|Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. If this function is not defined, the icon will be clickable in all flyouts.
Methods
getFocusableElement()
getFocusableElement(): HTMLElement | SVGElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_node.ts:44
Returns the DOM element that can be explicitly requested to receive focus.
IMPORTANT: Please note that this element is expected to have a visual presence on the page as it will both be explicitly focused and have its style changed depending on its current focus state (i.e. blurred, actively focused, and passively focused). The element will have one of two styles attached (where no style indicates blurred/not focused):
- blocklyActiveFocus
- blocklyPassiveFocus
The returned element must also have a valid ID specified, and this ID should be unique across the entire page. Failing to have a properly unique ID could result in trying to focus one node (such as via a mouse click) leading to another node with the same ID actually becoming focused by FocusManager.
The returned element must be visible if the node is ever focused via FocusManager.focusNode() or FocusManager.focusTree(). It's allowed for an element to be hidden until onNodeFocus() is called, or become hidden with a call to onNodeBlur().
It's expected the actual returned element will not change for the lifetime of the node (that is, its properties can change but a new element should never be returned). Also, the returned element will have its tabindex overwritten throughout the lifecycle of this node and FocusManager.
If a node requires the ability to be focused directly without first being focused via FocusManager then it must set its own tab index.
Returns
HTMLElement |
SVGElement
The HTMLElement or SVGElement which can both receive focus and be visually represented as actively or passively focused for this node.
Inherited from
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableElement
getFocusableTree()
getFocusableTree(): IFocusableTree;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_node.ts:53
Returns the closest parent tree of this node (in cases where a tree has distinct trees underneath it), which represents the tree to which this node belongs.
Returns
The node's IFocusableTree.
Inherited from
IFocusableNode.
getFocusableTree
onNodeFocus()
onNodeFocus(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_node.ts:66
Called when this node receives active focus.
Note that it's fine for implementations to change visibility modifiers, but they should avoid the following:
- Creating or removing DOM elements (including via the renderer or drawer).
- Affecting focus via DOM focus() calls or the FocusManager.
Implementations may consider scrolling themselves into view here; that is not handled by the focus manager.
Returns
void
Inherited from
onNodeBlur()
onNodeBlur(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_node.ts:73
Called when this node loses active focus. It may still have passive focus.
This has the same implementation restrictions as onNodeFocus().
Returns
void
Inherited from
canBeFocused()
canBeFocused(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_node.ts:101
Indicates whether this node allows focus. If this returns false then none of the other IFocusableNode methods will be called.
Note that special care must be taken if implementations of this function dynamically change their return value value over the lifetime of the node as certain environment conditions could affect the focusability of this node's DOM element (such as whether the element has a positive or zero tabindex). Also, changing from a true to a false value while the node holds focus will not immediately change the current focus of the node nor FocusManager's internal state, and thus may result in some of the node's functions being called later on when defocused (since it was previously considered focusable at the time of being focused).
Implementations should generally always return true here unless there are circumstances under which this node should be skipped for focus considerations. Examples may include being disabled, read-only, a purely visual decoration, or a node with no visual representation that must implement this interface (e.g. due to a parent interface extending it). Keep in mind accessibility best practices when determining whether a node should be focusable since even disabled and read-only elements are still often relevant to providing organizational context to users (particularly when using a screen reader).
Returns
boolean
Whether this node can be focused by FocusManager.
Inherited from
performAction()?
optional performAction(e?): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_node.ts:110
Optional method invoked when this node has focus and the user acts on it by pressing Enter or Space. Behavior should generally be similar to the node being clicked on.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
e?
Event
|The event that triggered this action, if any.
Returns
void
Inherited from
getType()
getType(): IconType<IIcon>;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:17
Returns
IconType<
IIcon>
the IconType representing the type of the icon. This value should
also be used to register the icon via
Blockly.icons.registry.register.
initView()
initView(pointerdownListener): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:26
Creates the SVG elements for the icon that will live on the block.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
pointerdownListener
|(
e) =>
void
|An event listener that must be attached to the root SVG element by the implementation of
initView. Used by Blockly's gesture system to properly handle clicks and drags.
Returns
void
dispose()
dispose(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:36
Disposes of any elements of the icon.
Returns
void
Remarks
In particular, if this icon is currently showing a bubble, this should be used to hide it.
getWeight()
getWeight(): number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:43
Returns
number
the "weight" of the icon, which determines the static order which icons should be rendered in. More positive numbers are rendered farther toward the end of the block.
getSize()
getSize(): Size;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:46
Returns
The dimensions of the icon for use in rendering.
applyColour()
applyColour(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:49
Updates the icon's color when the block's color changes..
Returns
void
hideForInsertionMarker()
hideForInsertionMarker(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:52
Hides the icon when it is part of an insertion marker.
Returns
void
updateEditable()
updateEditable(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:55
Updates the icon's editability when the block's editability changes.
Returns
void
updateCollapsed()
updateCollapsed(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:61
Updates the icon's collapsed-ness/view when the block's collapsed-ness changes.
Returns
void
isShownWhenCollapsed()
isShownWhenCollapsed(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:67
Returns
boolean
Whether this icon is shown when the block is collapsed. Used to allow renderers to account for padding.
setOffsetInBlock()
setOffsetInBlock(offset): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:73
Notifies the icon where it is relative to its block's top-start, in workspace units.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
offset
Coordinate
Returns
void
onLocationChange()
onLocationChange(blockOrigin): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:81
Notifies the icon that it has changed locations.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
blockOrigin
Coordinate
|The location of this icon's block's top-start corner in workspace coordinates.
Returns
void
onClick()
onClick(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:86
Notifies the icon that it has been clicked.
Returns
void
isClickableInFlyout()?
optional isClickableInFlyout(autoClosingFlyout): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_icon.ts:95
Check whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. If this function is not defined, the icon will be clickable in all flyouts.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
autoClosingFlyout
boolean
|true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.
Returns
boolean
Whether the icon should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.