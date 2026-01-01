Interface: IKeyboardAccessible
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_keyboard_accessible.ts:14
An interface for an object that handles keyboard shortcuts.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|onShortcut
|Handles the given keyboard shortcut.
Methods
onShortcut()
onShortcut(shortcut): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_keyboard_accessible.ts:21
Handles the given keyboard shortcut.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
shortcut
KeyboardShortcut
|The shortcut to be handled.
Returns
boolean
True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.