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Interface: IKeyboardAccessible

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_keyboard_accessible.ts:14

An interface for an object that handles keyboard shortcuts.

Methods index

MethodDescription
onShortcutHandles the given keyboard shortcut.

Methods

onShortcut()

onShortcut(shortcut): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_keyboard_accessible.ts:21

Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
shortcutKeyboardShortcutThe shortcut to be handled.

Returns

boolean

True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.