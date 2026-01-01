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Interface: IKeyboardAccessible

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_keyboard_accessible.ts:14

An interface for an object that handles keyboard shortcuts.

Method Description onShortcut Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

onShortcut ( shortcut ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_keyboard_accessible.ts:21

Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

Parameter Type Description shortcut KeyboardShortcut The shortcut to be handled.

boolean

True if the shortcut has been handled, false otherwise.