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Interface: IMetricsManager

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:21

Interface for a metrics manager.

Methods index

MethodDescription
getScrollMetricsReturns the metrics for the scroll area of the workspace.
getFlyoutMetricsGets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass opt_own as true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox.
getToolboxMetricsGets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see IMetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics.
getSvgMetricsGets the width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element in pixel coordinates. This area includes the toolbox and the visible workspace area.
getAbsoluteMetricsGets the absolute left and absolute top in pixel coordinates. This is where the visible workspace starts in relation to the SVG container.
getViewMetricsGets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout.
getContentMetricsGets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).
getMetricsReturns an object with all the metrics required to size scrollbars for a top level workspace. The following properties are computed: Coordinate system: pixel coordinates, -left, -up, +right, +down .viewHeight: Height of the visible portion of the workspace. .viewWidth: Width of the visible portion of the workspace. .contentHeight: Height of the content. .contentWidth: Width of the content. .svgHeight: Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .svgWidth: Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .viewTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .viewLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .contentTop: Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin. .contentLeft: Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin. .absoluteTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .absoluteLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .toolboxWidth: Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .toolboxHeight: Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .flyoutWidth: Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .flyoutHeight: Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .toolboxPosition: Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.
getUiMetricsReturns common metrics used by UI elements.

Methods

getScrollMetrics()

getScrollMetrics(
   opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?, 
   opt_viewMetrics?, 
   opt_contentMetrics?
): ContainerRegion;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:43

Returns the metrics for the scroll area of the workspace.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?booleanTrue to get the scroll metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.
opt_viewMetrics?ContainerRegionThe view metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the view metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.
opt_contentMetrics?ContainerRegionThe content metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the content metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.

Returns

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the scroll container

getFlyoutMetrics()

getFlyoutMetrics(opt_own?): ToolboxMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:60

Gets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass opt_own as true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_own?booleanWhether to only return the workspace's own flyout metrics.

Returns

ToolboxMetrics

The width and height of the flyout.

getToolboxMetrics()

getToolboxMetrics(): ToolboxMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:70

Gets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see IMetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics.

Returns

ToolboxMetrics

The object with the width, height and position of the toolbox.

getSvgMetrics()

getSvgMetrics(): Size;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:78

Gets the width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element in pixel coordinates. This area includes the toolbox and the visible workspace area.

Returns

Size

The width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element.

getAbsoluteMetrics()

getAbsoluteMetrics(): AbsoluteMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:87

Gets the absolute left and absolute top in pixel coordinates. This is where the visible workspace starts in relation to the SVG container.

Returns

AbsoluteMetrics

The absolute metrics for the workspace.

getViewMetrics()

getViewMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?): ContainerRegion;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:98

Gets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?booleanTrue to get the view metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

Returns

ContainerRegion

The width, height, top and left of the viewport in either workspace coordinates or pixel coordinates.

getContentMetrics()

getContentMetrics(opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?): ContainerRegion;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:109

Gets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates?booleanTrue to get the content metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

Returns

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the content container.

getMetrics()

getMetrics(): Metrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:142

Returns an object with all the metrics required to size scrollbars for a top level workspace. The following properties are computed: Coordinate system: pixel coordinates, -left, -up, +right, +down .viewHeight: Height of the visible portion of the workspace. .viewWidth: Width of the visible portion of the workspace. .contentHeight: Height of the content. .contentWidth: Width of the content. .svgHeight: Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .svgWidth: Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .viewTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .viewLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .contentTop: Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin. .contentLeft: Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin. .absoluteTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .absoluteLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .toolboxWidth: Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .toolboxHeight: Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .flyoutWidth: Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .flyoutHeight: Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .toolboxPosition: Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.

Returns

Metrics

Contains size and position metrics of a top level workspace.

getUiMetrics()

getUiMetrics(): UiMetrics;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:149

Returns common metrics used by UI elements.

Returns

UiMetrics

The UI metrics.