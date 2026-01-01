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Interface: IMetricsManager

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:21

Interface for a metrics manager.

Method Description getScrollMetrics Returns the metrics for the scroll area of the workspace. getFlyoutMetrics Gets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass opt_own as true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox. getToolboxMetrics Gets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see IMetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics. getSvgMetrics Gets the width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element in pixel coordinates. This area includes the toolbox and the visible workspace area. getAbsoluteMetrics Gets the absolute left and absolute top in pixel coordinates. This is where the visible workspace starts in relation to the SVG container. getViewMetrics Gets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout. getContentMetrics Gets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks). getMetrics Returns an object with all the metrics required to size scrollbars for a top level workspace. The following properties are computed: Coordinate system: pixel coordinates, -left, -up, +right, +down .viewHeight: Height of the visible portion of the workspace. .viewWidth: Width of the visible portion of the workspace. .contentHeight: Height of the content. .contentWidth: Width of the content. .svgHeight: Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .svgWidth: Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .viewTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .viewLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .contentTop: Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin. .contentLeft: Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin. .absoluteTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .absoluteLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .toolboxWidth: Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .toolboxHeight: Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .flyoutWidth: Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .flyoutHeight: Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .toolboxPosition: Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare. getUiMetrics Returns common metrics used by UI elements.

getScrollMetrics (

opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates ? ,

opt_viewMetrics ? ,

opt_contentMetrics ?

) : ContainerRegion ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:43

Returns the metrics for the scroll area of the workspace.

Parameter Type Description opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates? boolean True to get the scroll metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates. opt_viewMetrics? ContainerRegion The view metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the view metrics to be computed again, if it is needed. opt_contentMetrics? ContainerRegion The content metrics if they have been previously computed. Passing in null may cause the content metrics to be computed again, if it is needed.

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the scroll container

getFlyoutMetrics ( opt_own ? ) : ToolboxMetrics ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:60

Gets the width and the height of the flyout in pixel coordinates. By default, will get metrics for either a simple flyout (owned directly by the workspace) or for the flyout owned by the toolbox. If you pass opt_own as true then only metrics for the simple flyout will be returned, and it will return 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a category toolbox instead of a simple toolbox.

Parameter Type Description opt_own? boolean Whether to only return the workspace's own flyout metrics.

ToolboxMetrics

The width and height of the flyout.

getToolboxMetrics ( ) : ToolboxMetrics ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:70

Gets the width, height and position of the toolbox on the workspace in pixel coordinates. Returns 0 for the width and height if the workspace has a simple toolbox instead of a category toolbox. To get the width and height of a simple toolbox, see IMetricsManager.getFlyoutMetrics.

ToolboxMetrics

The object with the width, height and position of the toolbox.

getSvgMetrics ( ) : Size ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:78

Gets the width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element in pixel coordinates. This area includes the toolbox and the visible workspace area.

Size

The width and height of the workspace's parent SVG element.

getAbsoluteMetrics ( ) : AbsoluteMetrics ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:87

Gets the absolute left and absolute top in pixel coordinates. This is where the visible workspace starts in relation to the SVG container.

AbsoluteMetrics

The absolute metrics for the workspace.

getViewMetrics ( opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates ? ) : ContainerRegion ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:98

Gets the metrics for the visible workspace in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The visible workspace does not include the toolbox or flyout.

Parameter Type Description opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates? boolean True to get the view metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

ContainerRegion

The width, height, top and left of the viewport in either workspace coordinates or pixel coordinates.

getContentMetrics ( opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates ? ) : ContainerRegion ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:109

Gets content metrics in either pixel or workspace coordinates. The content area is a rectangle around all the top bounded elements on the workspace (workspace comments and blocks).

Parameter Type Description opt_getWorkspaceCoordinates? boolean True to get the content metrics in workspace coordinates, false to get them in pixel coordinates.

ContainerRegion

The metrics for the content container.

getMetrics ( ) : Metrics ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:142

Returns an object with all the metrics required to size scrollbars for a top level workspace. The following properties are computed: Coordinate system: pixel coordinates, -left, -up, +right, +down .viewHeight: Height of the visible portion of the workspace. .viewWidth: Width of the visible portion of the workspace. .contentHeight: Height of the content. .contentWidth: Width of the content. .svgHeight: Height of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .svgWidth: Width of the Blockly div (the view + the toolbox, simple or otherwise), .viewTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .viewLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the workspace origin. .contentTop: Top-edge of the content, relative to the workspace origin. .contentLeft: Left-edge of the content relative to the workspace origin. .absoluteTop: Top-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .absoluteLeft: Left-edge of the visible portion of the workspace, relative to the blocklyDiv. .toolboxWidth: Width of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .toolboxHeight: Height of the toolbox, if it exists. Otherwise zero. .flyoutWidth: Width of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .flyoutHeight: Height of the flyout if it is always open. Otherwise zero. .toolboxPosition: Top, bottom, left or right. Use TOOLBOX_AT constants to compare.

Metrics

Contains size and position metrics of a top level workspace.

getUiMetrics ( ) : UiMetrics ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_metrics_manager.ts:149

Returns common metrics used by UI elements.

UiMetrics

The UI metrics.