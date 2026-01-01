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Interface: INavigationPolicy<T>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:12

A set of rules that specify where keyboard navigation should proceed.

Type Parameter T

Method Description getFirstChild Returns the first child element of the given element, if any. getParent Returns the parent element of the given element, if any. getNextSibling Returns the peer element following the given element, if any. getPreviousSibling Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any. getRowId Returns an ID corresponding to the visual "row" the given element is part of. All elements on the same visual row should share the same ID. For example, icons share their parent block's row ID, as do inline connected blocks or value inputs. Statement inputs, external inputs, or blocks connected to one another's previous or next connections form distinct visual rows and should have distinct row IDs. isNavigable Returns whether or not the given instance should be reachable via keyboard navigation. isApplicable Returns whether or not this navigation policy corresponds to the type of the given object.

getFirstChild ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:19

Returns the first child element of the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description current T The element which the user is navigating into.

IFocusableNode | null

The current element's first child, or null if it has none.

getParent ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:27

Returns the parent element of the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description current T The element which the user is navigating out of.

IFocusableNode | null

The parent element of the current element, or null if it has none.

getNextSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:36

Returns the peer element following the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description current T The element which the user is navigating past.

IFocusableNode | null

The next peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

getPreviousSibling ( current ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:45

Returns the peer element preceding the given element, if any.

Parameter Type Description current T The element which the user is navigating past.

IFocusableNode | null

The previous peer element of the current element, or null if there is none.

getRowId ( current ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:58

Returns an ID corresponding to the visual "row" the given element is part of. All elements on the same visual row should share the same ID. For example, icons share their parent block's row ID, as do inline connected blocks or value inputs. Statement inputs, external inputs, or blocks connected to one another's previous or next connections form distinct visual rows and should have distinct row IDs.

Parameter Type Description current T The element to return the row ID of.

string

The row ID of the given element.

isNavigable ( current ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:72

Returns whether or not the given instance should be reachable via keyboard navigation.

Implementors should generally return true, unless there are circumstances under which this item should be skipped while using keyboard navigation. Common examples might include being disabled, invalid, readonly, or purely a visual decoration. For example, while Fields are navigable, non-editable fields return false, since they cannot be interacted with when focused.

Parameter Type current T

boolean

True if this element should be included in keyboard navigation.

isApplicable ( current ) : current is T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_navigation_policy.ts:81

Returns whether or not this navigation policy corresponds to the type of the given object.

Parameter Type Description current any An instance to check whether this policy applies to.

current is T

True if the given object is of a type handled by this policy.