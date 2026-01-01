Interface: IPositionable
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_positionable.ts:16
Interface for a component that is positioned on top of the workspace.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|position
|Positions the element. Called when the window is resized.
|getBoundingRectangle
|Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
Properties
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_component.ts:18
The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.
Inherited from
Methods
position()
position(metrics, savedPositions): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_positionable.ts:23
Positions the element. Called when the window is resized.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
metrics
UiMetrics
|The workspace metrics.
savedPositions
Rect[]
|List of rectangles that are already on the workspace.
Returns
void
getBoundingRectangle()
getBoundingRectangle(): Rect | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_positionable.ts:32
Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.
Returns
Rect |
null
The UI elements's bounding box. Null if bounding box should be ignored by other UI elements.