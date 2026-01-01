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Interface: IPositionable

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_positionable.ts:16

Interface for a component that is positioned on top of the workspace.

Property Description id The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

Method Description position Positions the element. Called when the window is resized. getBoundingRectangle Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_component.ts:18

The unique ID for this component that is used to register with the ComponentManager.

IComponent . id

position ( metrics , savedPositions ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_positionable.ts:23

Positions the element. Called when the window is resized.

Parameter Type Description metrics UiMetrics The workspace metrics. savedPositions Rect [] List of rectangles that are already on the workspace.

void

getBoundingRectangle ( ) : Rect | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_positionable.ts:32

Returns the bounding rectangle of the UI element in pixel units relative to the Blockly injection div.

Rect | null

The UI elements's bounding box. Null if bounding box should be ignored by other UI elements.