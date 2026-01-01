Interface: ISerializable
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializable.ts:7
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|saveState
|Returns a JSON serializable value that records the ISerializable's state.
|loadState
|Takes in a JSON serializable value and sets the ISerializable's state based on that.
Methods
saveState()
saveState(doFullSerialization): any;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializable.ts:14
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
doFullSerialization
boolean
|If true, this signals that any backing data structures used by this ISerializable should also be serialized. This is used for copy-paste.
Returns
any
a JSON serializable value that records the ISerializable's state.
loadState()
loadState(state): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_serializable.ts:22
Takes in a JSON serializable value and sets the ISerializable's state based on that.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
state
any
|The state to apply to the ISerializable.
Returns
void