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Interface: IStyleable

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:12

Interface for an object that a style can be added to.

Methods index

MethodDescription
addStyleAdds a style on the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.
removeStyleRemoves a style from the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.

Methods

addStyle()

addStyle(style): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:18

Adds a style on the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stylestringThe name of the class to add.

Returns

void

removeStyle()

removeStyle(style): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:25

Removes a style from the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
stylestringThe name of the class to remove.

Returns

void