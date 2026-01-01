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Interface: IStyleable

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:12

Interface for an object that a style can be added to.

Method Description addStyle Adds a style on the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor. removeStyle Removes a style from the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.

addStyle ( style ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:18

Adds a style on the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.

Parameter Type Description style string The name of the class to add.

void

removeStyle ( style ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:25

Removes a style from the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.

Parameter Type Description style string The name of the class to remove.