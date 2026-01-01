Interface: IStyleable
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:12
Interface for an object that a style can be added to.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|addStyle
|Adds a style on the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.
|removeStyle
|Removes a style from the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.
Methods
addStyle()
addStyle(style): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:18
Adds a style on the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
style
string
|The name of the class to add.
Returns
void
removeStyle()
removeStyle(style): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_styleable.ts:25
Removes a style from the toolbox. Usually used to change the cursor.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
style
string
|The name of the class to remove.
Returns
void