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Interface: IToolbox

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:19

Interface for a toolbox.

Method Description getRootFocusableNode Returns the top-level focusable node of the tree. getRestoredFocusableNode Returns the IFocusableNode of this tree that should receive active focus when the tree itself has focus returned to it. getNestedTrees Returns all directly nested trees under this tree. lookUpFocusableNode Returns the IFocusableNode corresponding to the specified element ID, or null if there's no exact node within this tree with that ID or if the ID corresponds to the root of the tree. onTreeFocus Called when a node of this tree has received active focus. onTreeBlur Called when the previously actively focused node of this tree is now passively focused and there is no other active node of this tree taking its place. getNavigator Returns a Navigator instance to be used to determine the navigation order between IFocusableNodes contained within this IFocusableTree. Generally this can just be an instance of Navigator, but trees may choose to return a subclass to customize navigation behavior within their context. init Initializes the toolbox. render Fills the toolbox with new toolbox items and removes any old contents. getWidth Gets the width of the toolbox. getHeight Gets the height of the toolbox. getFlyout Gets the toolbox flyout. getWorkspace Gets the workspace for the toolbox. isHorizontal Gets whether or not the toolbox is horizontal. position Positions the toolbox based on whether it is a horizontal toolbox and whether the workspace is in rtl. handleToolboxItemResize Handles resizing the toolbox when a toolbox item resizes. clearSelection Unhighlights any previously selected item. refreshTheme Updates the category colours and background colour of selected categories. refreshSelection Updates the flyout's content without closing it. Should be used in response to a change in one of the dynamic categories, such as variables or procedures. setVisible Sets the visibility of the toolbox. selectItemByPosition Selects the toolbox item by its position in the list of toolbox items. getSelectedItem Gets the selected item. setSelectedItem Sets the selected item. dispose Disposes of this toolbox. getToolboxItems Returns a list of items in this toolbox.

getRootFocusableNode ( ) : IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:39

Returns the top-level focusable node of the tree.

It's expected that the returned node will be focused in cases where FocusManager wants to focus a tree in a situation where it does not currently have a focused node.

IFocusableNode

IFocusableTree . getRootFocusableNode

getRestoredFocusableNode ( previousNode ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:69

Returns the IFocusableNode of this tree that should receive active focus when the tree itself has focus returned to it.

There are some very important notes to consider about a tree's focus lifecycle when implementing a version of this method that doesn't return null:

A null previousNode does not guarantee first-time focus state as nodes can be deleted. This method is only used when the tree itself is focused, either through tab navigation or via FocusManager.focusTree(). In many cases, the previously focused node will be directly focused instead which will bypass this method. The default behavior (i.e. returning null here) involves either restoring the previous node (previousNode) or focusing the tree's root. The provided node may sometimes no longer be valid, such as in the case an attempt is made to focus a node that has been recently removed from its parent tree. Implementations can check for the validity of the node in order to specialize the node to which focus should fall back.

This method is largely intended to provide tree implementations with the means of specifying a better default node than their root.

Parameter Type Description previousNode IFocusableNode | null The node that previously held passive focus for this tree, or null if the tree hasn't yet been focused.

IFocusableNode | null

The IFocusableNode that should now receive focus, or null if default behavior should be used, instead.

IFocusableTree . getRestoredFocusableNode

getNestedTrees ( ) : IFocusableTree [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:82

Returns all directly nested trees under this tree.

Note that the returned list of trees doesn't need to be stable, however all returned trees do need to be registered with FocusManager. Additionally, this must return actual nested trees as omitting a nested tree will affect how focus changes map to a specific node and its tree, potentially leading to user confusion.

IFocusableTree []

IFocusableTree . getNestedTrees

lookUpFocusableNode ( id ) : IFocusableNode | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:93

Returns the IFocusableNode corresponding to the specified element ID, or null if there's no exact node within this tree with that ID or if the ID corresponds to the root of the tree.

This will never match against nested trees.

Parameter Type Description id string The ID of the node's focusable HTMLElement or SVGElement.

IFocusableNode | null

IFocusableTree . lookUpFocusableNode

onTreeFocus ( node , previousTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:112

Called when a node of this tree has received active focus.

Note that a null previousTree does not necessarily indicate that this is the first time Blockly is receiving focus. In fact, few assumptions can be made about previous focus state as a previous null tree simply indicates that Blockly did not hold active focus prior to this tree becoming focused (which can happen due to focus exiting the Blockly injection div, or for other cases like ephemeral focus).

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus() as implementations have the same restrictions as with that method.

Parameter Type Description node IFocusableNode The node receiving active focus. previousTree IFocusableTree | null The previous tree that held active focus, or null if none.

void

IFocusableTree . onTreeFocus

onTreeBlur ( nextTree ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:125

Called when the previously actively focused node of this tree is now passively focused and there is no other active node of this tree taking its place.

This has the same implementation restrictions and considerations as onTreeFocus().

Parameter Type Description nextTree IFocusableTree | null The next tree receiving active focus, or null if none (such as in the case that Blockly is entirely losing DOM focus).

void

IFocusableTree . onTreeBlur

getNavigator ( ) : Navigator ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_focusable_tree.ts:133

Returns a Navigator instance to be used to determine the navigation order between IFocusableNodes contained within this IFocusableTree. Generally this can just be an instance of Navigator, but trees may choose to return a subclass to customize navigation behavior within their context.

Navigator

IFocusableTree . getNavigator

init ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:21

Initializes the toolbox.

void

render ( toolboxDef ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:28

Fills the toolbox with new toolbox items and removes any old contents.

Parameter Type Description toolboxDef ToolboxInfo Object holding information for creating a toolbox.

void

getWidth ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:35

Gets the width of the toolbox.

number

The width of the toolbox.

getHeight ( ) : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:42

Gets the height of the toolbox.

number

The height of the toolbox.

getFlyout ( ) : IFlyout | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:49

Gets the toolbox flyout.

IFlyout | null

The toolbox flyout.

getWorkspace ( ) : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:56

Gets the workspace for the toolbox.

WorkspaceSvg

The parent workspace for the toolbox.

isHorizontal ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:64

Gets whether or not the toolbox is horizontal.

boolean

True if the toolbox is horizontal, false if the toolbox is vertical.

position ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:70

Positions the toolbox based on whether it is a horizontal toolbox and whether the workspace is in rtl.

void

handleToolboxItemResize ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:73

Handles resizing the toolbox when a toolbox item resizes.

void

clearSelection ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:76

Unhighlights any previously selected item.

void

refreshTheme ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:81

Updates the category colours and background colour of selected categories.

void

refreshSelection ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:88

Updates the flyout's content without closing it. Should be used in response to a change in one of the dynamic categories, such as variables or procedures.

void

setVisible ( isVisible ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:95

Sets the visibility of the toolbox.

Parameter Type Description isVisible boolean True if toolbox should be visible.

void

selectItemByPosition ( position ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:102

Selects the toolbox item by its position in the list of toolbox items.

Parameter Type Description position number The position of the item to select.

void

getSelectedItem ( ) : IToolboxItem | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:109

Gets the selected item.

IToolboxItem | null

The selected item, or null if no item is currently selected.

setSelectedItem ( item ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:117

Sets the selected item.

Parameter Type Description item IToolboxItem | null The toolbox item to select, or null to remove the current selection.

void

dispose ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:120

Disposes of this toolbox.

void

getToolboxItems ( ) : IToolboxItem [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_toolbox.ts:125

Returns a list of items in this toolbox.