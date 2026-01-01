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Interface: IVariableBackedParameterModel

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_backed_parameter_model.ts:11

Interface for a parameter model that holds a variable model.

Extends

Methods index

MethodDescription
setNameSets the name of this parameter to the given name.
setTypesSets the types of this parameter to the given type.
getNameReturns the name of this parameter.
getTypesReturn the types of this parameter.
getIdReturns the unique language-neutral ID for the parameter.
setProcedureModelSets the procedure model this parameter is associated with.
saveStateSerializes the state of the parameter to JSON.
getVariableModelReturns the variable model held by this type.

Methods

setName()

setName(name): this;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:17

Sets the name of this parameter to the given name.

Parameters

ParameterType
namestring

Returns

this

Inherited from

IParameterModel.setName

setTypes()

setTypes(types): this;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:22

Sets the types of this parameter to the given type.

Parameters

ParameterType
typesstring[]

Returns

this

Inherited from

IParameterModel.setTypes

getName()

getName(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:27

Returns the name of this parameter.

Returns

string

Inherited from

IParameterModel.getName

getTypes()

getTypes(): string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:32

Return the types of this parameter.

Returns

string[]

Inherited from

IParameterModel.getTypes

getId()

getId(): string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:40

Returns the unique language-neutral ID for the parameter.

This represents the identify of the variable model which does not change over time.

Returns

string

Inherited from

IParameterModel.getId

setProcedureModel()

setProcedureModel(model): this;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:43

Sets the procedure model this parameter is associated with.

Parameters

ParameterType
modelIProcedureModel

Returns

this

Inherited from

IParameterModel.setProcedureModel

saveState()

saveState(): ParameterState;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_parameter_model.ts:50

Serializes the state of the parameter to JSON.

Returns

ParameterState

JSON serializable state of the parameter.

Inherited from

IParameterModel.saveState

getVariableModel()

getVariableModel(): IVariableModel<IVariableState>;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_backed_parameter_model.ts:13

Returns the variable model held by this type.

Returns

IVariableModel<IVariableState>