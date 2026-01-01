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Interface: IVariableMap<T>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:16

Variable maps are container objects responsible for storing and managing the set of variables referenced on a workspace.

Any of these methods may define invariants about which names and types are legal, and throw if they are not met.

Type Parameter T extends IVariableModel < IVariableState >

Method Description getVariableById - getVariable Returns the variable with the given name, or null if not found. If type is provided, the variable's type must also match, or null should be returned. getAllVariables - getVariablesOfType Returns a list of all of the variables of the given type managed by this variable map. getTypes Returns a list of the set of types of the variables managed by this variable map. createVariable Creates a new variable with the given name. If ID is not specified, the variable map should create one. Returns the new variable. addVariable - renameVariable Changes the name of the given variable to the name provided and returns the renamed variable. changeVariableType - deleteVariable - clear -

getVariableById ( id ) : T | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:18

Parameter Type id string

T | null

getVariable ( name , type ? ) : T | null ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:25

Returns the variable with the given name, or null if not found. If type is provided, the variable's type must also match, or null should be returned.

Parameter Type name string type? string

T | null

getAllVariables ( ) : T [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:28

T []

getVariablesOfType ( type ) : T [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:34

Returns a list of all of the variables of the given type managed by this variable map.

Parameter Type type string

T []

getTypes ( ) : string [ ] ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:40

Returns a list of the set of types of the variables managed by this variable map.

string []

createVariable (

name ,

type ? ,

id ?

) : T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:46

Creates a new variable with the given name. If ID is not specified, the variable map should create one. Returns the new variable.

Parameter Type name string type? string id? string | null

T

addVariable ( variable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:49

Parameter Type variable T

void

renameVariable ( variable , newName ) : T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:55

Changes the name of the given variable to the name provided and returns the renamed variable.

Parameter Type variable T newName string

T

changeVariableType ( variable , newType ) : T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:58

Parameter Type variable T newType string

T

deleteVariable ( variable ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:61

Parameter Type variable T

void

clear ( ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:64