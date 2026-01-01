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Interface: IVariableMap<T>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:16

Variable maps are container objects responsible for storing and managing the set of variables referenced on a workspace.

Any of these methods may define invariants about which names and types are legal, and throw if they are not met.

Type Parameters

Type Parameter
T extends IVariableModel<IVariableState>

Methods index

MethodDescription
getVariableById-
getVariableReturns the variable with the given name, or null if not found. If type is provided, the variable's type must also match, or null should be returned.
getAllVariables-
getVariablesOfTypeReturns a list of all of the variables of the given type managed by this variable map.
getTypesReturns a list of the set of types of the variables managed by this variable map.
createVariableCreates a new variable with the given name. If ID is not specified, the variable map should create one. Returns the new variable.
addVariable-
renameVariableChanges the name of the given variable to the name provided and returns the renamed variable.
changeVariableType-
deleteVariable-
clear-

Methods

getVariableById()

getVariableById(id): T | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:18

Parameters

ParameterType
idstring

Returns

T | null

getVariable()

getVariable(name, type?): T | null;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:25

Returns the variable with the given name, or null if not found. If type is provided, the variable's type must also match, or null should be returned.

Parameters

ParameterType
namestring
type?string

Returns

T | null

getAllVariables()

getAllVariables(): T[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:28

Returns

T[]

getVariablesOfType()

getVariablesOfType(type): T[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:34

Returns a list of all of the variables of the given type managed by this variable map.

Parameters

ParameterType
typestring

Returns

T[]

getTypes()

getTypes(): string[];

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:40

Returns a list of the set of types of the variables managed by this variable map.

Returns

string[]

createVariable()

createVariable(
   name, 
   type?, 
   id?
): T;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:46

Creates a new variable with the given name. If ID is not specified, the variable map should create one. Returns the new variable.

Parameters

ParameterType
namestring
type?string
id?string | null

Returns

T

addVariable()

addVariable(variable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:49

Parameters

ParameterType
variableT

Returns

void

renameVariable()

renameVariable(variable, newName): T;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:55

Changes the name of the given variable to the name provided and returns the renamed variable.

Parameters

ParameterType
variableT
newNamestring

Returns

T

changeVariableType()

changeVariableType(variable, newType): T;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:58

Parameters

ParameterType
variableT
newTypestring

Returns

T

deleteVariable()

deleteVariable(variable): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:61

Parameters

ParameterType
variableT

Returns

void

clear()

clear(): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:64

Returns

void