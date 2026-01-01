Interface: IVariableMap<T>
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:16
Variable maps are container objects responsible for storing and managing the set of variables referenced on a workspace.
Any of these methods may define invariants about which names and types are legal, and throw if they are not met.
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T extends
IVariableModel<
IVariableState>
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getVariableById
|-
|getVariable
|Returns the variable with the given name, or null if not found. If
type is provided, the variable's type must also match, or null should be returned.
|getAllVariables
|-
|getVariablesOfType
|Returns a list of all of the variables of the given type managed by this variable map.
|getTypes
|Returns a list of the set of types of the variables managed by this variable map.
|createVariable
|Creates a new variable with the given name. If ID is not specified, the variable map should create one. Returns the new variable.
|addVariable
|-
|renameVariable
|Changes the name of the given variable to the name provided and returns the renamed variable.
|changeVariableType
|-
|deleteVariable
|-
|clear
|-
Methods
getVariableById()
getVariableById(id): T | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:18
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
id
string
Returns
T |
null
getVariable()
getVariable(name, type?): T | null;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:25
Returns the variable with the given name, or null if not found. If
type
is provided, the variable's type must also match, or null should be
returned.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
name
string
type?
string
Returns
T |
null
getAllVariables()
getAllVariables(): T[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:28
Returns
T[]
getVariablesOfType()
getVariablesOfType(type): T[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:34
Returns a list of all of the variables of the given type managed by this variable map.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
type
string
Returns
T[]
getTypes()
getTypes(): string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:40
Returns a list of the set of types of the variables managed by this variable map.
Returns
string[]
createVariable()
createVariable(
name,
type?,
id?
): T;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:46
Creates a new variable with the given name. If ID is not specified, the variable map should create one. Returns the new variable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
name
string
type?
string
id?
string |
null
Returns
T
addVariable()
addVariable(variable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:49
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
variable
T
Returns
void
renameVariable()
renameVariable(variable, newName): T;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:55
Changes the name of the given variable to the name provided and returns the renamed variable.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
variable
T
newName
string
Returns
T
changeVariableType()
changeVariableType(variable, newType): T;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:58
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
variable
T
newType
string
Returns
T
deleteVariable()
deleteVariable(variable): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:61
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
variable
T
Returns
void
clear()
clear(): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_map.ts:64
Returns
void