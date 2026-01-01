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Interface: IVariableModel<T>

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:10

Type Parameter T extends IVariableState

Method Description getId - getName - getType Returns the type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. This will default to '' which is a specific type. setName - setType - getWorkspace - save -

getId ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:12

string

getName ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:15

string

getType ( ) : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:21

Returns the type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. This will default to '' which is a specific type.

string

setName ( name ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:24

Parameter Type name string

this

setType ( type ) : this ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:27

Parameter Type type string

this

getWorkspace ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:29

Workspace

save ( ) : T ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:32