Interface: IVariableModel<T>
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:10
Type Parameters
|Type Parameter
T extends
IVariableState
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|getId
|-
|getName
|-
|getType
|Returns the type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. This will default to '' which is a specific type.
|setName
|-
|setType
|-
|getWorkspace
|-
|save
|-
Methods
getId()
getId(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:12
Returns
string
getName()
getName(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:15
Returns
string
getType()
getType(): string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:21
Returns the type of the variable like 'int' or 'string'. Does not need to be unique. This will default to '' which is a specific type.
Returns
string
setName()
setName(name): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:24
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
name
string
Returns
this
setType()
setType(type): this;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:27
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
type
string
Returns
this
getWorkspace()
getWorkspace(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:29
Returns
save()
save(): T;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/interfaces/i_variable_model.ts:32
Returns
T