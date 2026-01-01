Interface: ImageProperties
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1017
Definition of a human-readable image dropdown option.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|src
|-
|alt
|-
|width
|-
|height
|-
|ariaLabel
|-
Properties
src
src: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1018
alt
alt: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1019
width
width: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1020
height
height: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1021
ariaLabel?
optional ariaLabel?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1022