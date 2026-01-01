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Interface: ImageProperties

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1017

Definition of a human-readable image dropdown option.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
src-
alt-
width-
height-
ariaLabel-

Properties

src

src: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1018

alt

alt: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1019

width

width: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1020

height

height: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1021

ariaLabel?

optional ariaLabel?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/field_dropdown.ts:1022