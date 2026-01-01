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Interface: ToastOptions

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:22

Display/configuration options for a toast notification.

Property Description id Toast ID. If set along with oncePerSession , will cause subsequent toasts with this ID to not be shown. oncePerSession Flag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored. message Text of the message to display on the toast. duration Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5. assertiveness How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.

optional id ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:27

Toast ID. If set along with oncePerSession , will cause subsequent toasts with this ID to not be shown.

optional oncePerSession ? : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:33

Flag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored.

message : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:38

Text of the message to display on the toast.

optional duration ? : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:43

Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.

optional assertiveness ? : LiveRegionAssertiveness ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:49

How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.