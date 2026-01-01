Interface: ToastOptions
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:22
Display/configuration options for a toast notification.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|Toast ID. If set along with
oncePerSession, will cause subsequent toasts with this ID to not be shown.
|oncePerSession
|Flag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored.
|message
|Text of the message to display on the toast.
|duration
|Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.
|assertiveness
|How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.
Properties
id?
optional id?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:27
Toast ID. If set along with
oncePerSession, will cause subsequent toasts
with this ID to not be shown.
oncePerSession?
optional oncePerSession?: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:33
Flag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored.
message
message: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:38
Text of the message to display on the toast.
duration?
optional duration?: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:43
Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.
assertiveness?
optional assertiveness?: LiveRegionAssertiveness;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:49
How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.