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Interface: ToastOptions

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:22

Display/configuration options for a toast notification.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
idToast ID. If set along with oncePerSession, will cause subsequent toasts with this ID to not be shown.
oncePerSessionFlag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored.
messageText of the message to display on the toast.
durationDuration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.
assertivenessHow prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.

Properties

id?

optional id?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:27

Toast ID. If set along with oncePerSession, will cause subsequent toasts with this ID to not be shown.

oncePerSession?

optional oncePerSession?: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:33

Flag to show the toast once per session only. Subsequent calls are ignored.

message

message: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:38

Text of the message to display on the toast.

duration?

optional duration?: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:43

Duration in seconds before the toast is removed. Defaults to 5.

assertiveness?

optional assertiveness?: LiveRegionAssertiveness;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/toast.ts:49

How prominently/interrupting the readout of the toast should be for screenreaders. Corresponds to aria-live and defaults to polite.