getCurrentBlock Gets the block the context menu is currently attached to. It is not recommended that you use this function; instead, use the scope object passed to the context menu callback.

setCurrentBlock Sets the block the context menu is currently attached to.

show Construct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.

hide Hide the context menu.

dispose Dispose of the menu.

callbackFactory Create a callback function that creates and configures a block, then places the new block next to the original and returns it.