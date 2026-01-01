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ContextMenu

Functions

FunctionDescription
getCurrentBlockGets the block the context menu is currently attached to. It is not recommended that you use this function; instead, use the scope object passed to the context menu callback.
setCurrentBlockSets the block the context menu is currently attached to.
showConstruct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.
hideHide the context menu.
disposeDispose of the menu.
callbackFactoryCreate a callback function that creates and configures a block, then places the new block next to the original and returns it.
getMenuReturns the contextual menu if it is currently being shown.