|getCurrentBlock
|Gets the block the context menu is currently attached to. It is not recommended that you use this function; instead, use the scope object passed to the context menu callback.
|setCurrentBlock
|Sets the block the context menu is currently attached to.
|show
|Construct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.
|hide
|Hide the context menu.
|dispose
|Dispose of the menu.
|callbackFactory
|Create a callback function that creates and configures a block, then places the new block next to the original and returns it.
|getMenu
|Returns the contextual menu if it is currently being shown.