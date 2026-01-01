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Function: show()

function show(
   menuOpenEvent, 
   options, 
   rtl, 
   workspace?, 
   location?
): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu.ts:76

Construct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
menuOpenEventEventEvent that caused the menu to open.
options( | ContextMenuOption | LegacyContextMenuOption)[]Array of menu options.
rtlbooleanTrue if RTL, false if LTR.
workspace?WorkspaceSvgThe workspace associated with the context menu, if any.
location?CoordinateThe screen coordinates at which to show the menu.

Returns

void