Function: show()
function show(
menuOpenEvent,
options,
rtl,
workspace?,
location?
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu.ts:76
Construct the menu based on the list of options and show the menu.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
menuOpenEvent
Event
|Event that caused the menu to open.
options
|( |
ContextMenuOption |
LegacyContextMenuOption)[]
|Array of menu options.
rtl
boolean
|True if RTL, false if LTR.
workspace?
WorkspaceSvg
|The workspace associated with the context menu, if any.
location?
Coordinate
|The screen coordinates at which to show the menu.
Returns
void