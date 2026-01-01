Skip to main content

ContextMenuRegistry

Enumerations

EnumerationDescription
ScopeTypeWhere this menu item should be rendered. If the menu item should be rendered in multiple scopes, e.g. on both a block and a workspace, it should be registered for each scope.

Interfaces

InterfaceDescription
ScopeThe actual workspace/block/focused object where the menu is being rendered. This is passed to callback and displayText functions that depend on this information.
CoreContextMenuOptionFields common to all context menu items as used by contextmenu.ts.
ActionContextMenuOptionA representation of a normal, clickable menu item in contextmenu.ts.
SeparatorContextMenuOptionA representation of a menu separator item in contextmenu.ts.
LegacyContextMenuOptionA subset of ContextMenuOption corresponding to what was publicly documented. ContextMenuOption should be preferred for new code.

Type Aliases

Type AliasDescription
RegistryItemA menu item as entered in the registry.
ContextMenuOptionA menu item as presented to contextmenu.ts.