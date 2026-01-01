|Scope
|The actual workspace/block/focused object where the menu is being rendered. This is passed to callback and displayText functions that depend on this information.
|CoreContextMenuOption
|Fields common to all context menu items as used by contextmenu.ts.
|ActionContextMenuOption
|A representation of a normal, clickable menu item in contextmenu.ts.
|SeparatorContextMenuOption
|A representation of a menu separator item in contextmenu.ts.
|LegacyContextMenuOption
|A subset of ContextMenuOption corresponding to what was publicly documented. ContextMenuOption should be preferred for new code.