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Enumeration: ScopeType

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:145

Where this menu item should be rendered. If the menu item should be rendered in multiple scopes, e.g. on both a block and a workspace, it should be registered for each scope.

Enumeration Members

BLOCK

BLOCK: "block";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:146

WORKSPACE

WORKSPACE: "workspace";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:147

COMMENT

COMMENT: "comment";

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:148