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Enumeration: ScopeType

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:145

Where this menu item should be rendered. If the menu item should be rendered in multiple scopes, e.g. on both a block and a workspace, it should be registered for each scope.

BLOCK : "block" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:146

WORKSPACE : "workspace" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:147

COMMENT : "comment" ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:148