Enumeration: ScopeType
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:145
Where this menu item should be rendered. If the menu item should be rendered in multiple scopes, e.g. on both a block and a workspace, it should be registered for each scope.
Enumeration Members
BLOCK
BLOCK: "block";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:146
WORKSPACE
WORKSPACE: "workspace";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:147
COMMENT
COMMENT: "comment";
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:148