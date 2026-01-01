Interface: ActionContextMenuOption
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:229
A representation of a normal, clickable menu item in contextmenu.ts.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|-
|scope
|-
|weight
|-
|associatedKeyboardShortcut
|-
|text
|-
|enabled
|-
|callback
|-
|separator
|-
Properties
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:220
Inherited from
scope
scope: Scope;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:221
Inherited from
weight
weight: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:222
Inherited from
associatedKeyboardShortcut?
optional associatedKeyboardShortcut?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:223
Inherited from
CoreContextMenuOption.
associatedKeyboardShortcut
text
text: string | HTMLElement;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:230
enabled
enabled: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:231
callback
callback: (scope, menuOpenEvent, menuSelectEvent, location) => void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:239
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
scope
Scope
|Object that provides a reference to the thing that had its context menu opened.
menuOpenEvent
Event
|The original event that triggered the context menu to open.
menuSelectEvent
Event
|The event that triggered the option being selected.
location
Coordinate
|The location in screen coordinates where the menu was opened.
Returns
void
separator?
optional separator?: undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:245