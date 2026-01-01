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Interface: CoreContextMenuOption

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:219

Fields common to all context menu items as used by contextmenu.ts.

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
id-
scope-
weight-
associatedKeyboardShortcut-

Properties

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:220

scope

scope: Scope;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:221

weight

weight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:222

associatedKeyboardShortcut?

optional associatedKeyboardShortcut?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:223