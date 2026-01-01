Interface: CoreContextMenuOption
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:219
Fields common to all context menu items as used by contextmenu.ts.
Extended by
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|-
|scope
|-
|weight
|-
|associatedKeyboardShortcut
|-
Properties
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:220
scope
scope: Scope;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:221
weight
weight: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:222
associatedKeyboardShortcut?
optional associatedKeyboardShortcut?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:223