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Interface: CoreContextMenuOption

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:219

Fields common to all context menu items as used by contextmenu.ts.

Property Description id - scope - weight - associatedKeyboardShortcut -

id : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:220

scope : Scope ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:221

weight : number ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:222

optional associatedKeyboardShortcut ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:223