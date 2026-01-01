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Interface: Scope

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:156

The actual workspace/block/focused object where the menu is being rendered. This is passed to callback and displayText functions that depend on this information.

Properties index

PropertyDescription
block-
workspace-
comment-
focusedNode-

Properties

block?

optional block?: BlockSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:157

workspace?

optional workspace?: WorkspaceSvg;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:158

comment?

optional comment?: RenderedWorkspaceComment;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:159

focusedNode?

optional focusedNode?: IFocusableNode;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:160