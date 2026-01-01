Interface: Scope
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:156
The actual workspace/block/focused object where the menu is being rendered. This is passed to callback and displayText functions that depend on this information.
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|block
|-
|workspace
|-
|comment
|-
|focusedNode
|-
Properties
block?
optional block?: BlockSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:157
workspace?
optional workspace?: WorkspaceSvg;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:158
comment?
optional comment?: RenderedWorkspaceComment;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:159
focusedNode?
optional focusedNode?: IFocusableNode;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:160