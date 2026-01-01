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Interface: Scope

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:156

The actual workspace/block/focused object where the menu is being rendered. This is passed to callback and displayText functions that depend on this information.

Property Description block - workspace - comment - focusedNode -

optional block ? : BlockSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:157

optional workspace ? : WorkspaceSvg ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:158

optional comment ? : RenderedWorkspaceComment ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:159

optional focusedNode ? : IFocusableNode ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:160