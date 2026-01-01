Interface: SeparatorContextMenuOption
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:251
A representation of a menu separator item in contextmenu.ts.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|id
|-
|scope
|-
|weight
|-
|associatedKeyboardShortcut
|-
|separator
|-
|text
|-
|enabled
|-
|callback
|-
Properties
id
id: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:220
Inherited from
scope
scope: Scope;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:221
Inherited from
weight
weight: number;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:222
Inherited from
associatedKeyboardShortcut?
optional associatedKeyboardShortcut?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:223
Inherited from
CoreContextMenuOption.
associatedKeyboardShortcut
separator
separator: true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:252
text?
optional text?: undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:253
enabled?
optional enabled?: undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:254
callback?
optional callback?: undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:255