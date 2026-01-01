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Interface: SeparatorContextMenuOption

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:251

A representation of a menu separator item in contextmenu.ts.

Extends

Properties index

PropertyDescription
id-
scope-
weight-
associatedKeyboardShortcut-
separator-
text-
enabled-
callback-

Properties

id

id: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:220

Inherited from

CoreContextMenuOption.id

scope

scope: Scope;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:221

Inherited from

CoreContextMenuOption.scope

weight

weight: number;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:222

Inherited from

CoreContextMenuOption.weight

associatedKeyboardShortcut?

optional associatedKeyboardShortcut?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:223

Inherited from

CoreContextMenuOption.associatedKeyboardShortcut

separator

separator: true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:252

text?

optional text?: undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:253

enabled?

optional enabled?: undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:254

callback?

optional callback?: undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/contextmenu_registry.ts:255