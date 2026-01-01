Function: inject()
function inject(
container,
hasCss,
pathToMedia
): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/css.ts:34
Inject the CSS into the DOM. This is preferable over using a regular CSS file since: a) It loads synchronously and doesn't force a redraw later. b) It speeds up loading by not blocking on a separate HTTP transfer. c) The CSS content may be made dynamic depending on init options.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
container
HTMLElement
|The div or other HTML element into which Blockly was injected.
hasCss
boolean
|If false, don't inject CSS (providing CSS becomes the document's responsibility).
pathToMedia
string
|Path from page to the Blockly media directory.
Returns
void