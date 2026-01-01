|Abstract
|Abstract class for an event.
|BlockBase
|Abstract class for any event related to blocks.
|BlockChange
|Notifies listeners when some element of a block has changed (e.g. field values, comments, etc).
|BlockCreate
|Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is created.
|BlockDelete
|Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is deleted.
|BlockDrag
|Notifies listeners when a block is being manually dragged/dropped.
|BlockFieldIntermediateChange
|Notifies listeners when the value of a block's field has changed but the change is not yet complete, and is expected to be followed by a block change event.
|BlockMove
|Notifies listeners when a block is moved. This could be from one connection to another, or from one location on the workspace to another.
|BubbleOpen
|Class for a bubble open event.
|Click
|Notifies listeners that some blockly element was clicked.
|CommentBase
|Abstract class for a comment event.
|CommentChange
|Notifies listeners that the contents of a workspace comment has changed.
|CommentCollapse
|Abstract class for a comment event.
|CommentCreate
|Notifies listeners that a workspace comment was created.
|CommentDelete
|Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has been deleted.
|CommentDrag
|Notifies listeners when a comment is being manually dragged/dropped.
|CommentMove
|Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has moved.
|CommentResize
|Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has resized.
|Selected
|Class for a selected event. Notifies listeners that a new element has been selected.
|ThemeChange
|Notifies listeners that the workspace theme has changed.
|ToolboxItemSelect
|Notifies listeners that a toolbox item has been selected.
|TrashcanOpen
|Notifies listeners when the trashcan is opening or closing.
|UiBase
|Base class for a UI event. UI events are events that don't need to be sent over the wire for multi-user editing to work (e.g. scrolling the workspace, zooming, opening toolbox categories). UI events do not undo or redo.
|VarBase
|Abstract class for a variable event.
|VarCreate
|Notifies listeners that a variable model has been created.
|VarDelete
|Notifies listeners that a variable model has been deleted.
|VarRename
|Notifies listeners that a variable model was renamed.
|VarTypeChange
|Notifies listeners that a variable's type has changed.
|ViewportChange
|Notifies listeners that the workspace surface's position or scale has changed.
|FinishedLoading
|Notifies listeners when the workspace has finished deserializing from JSON/XML.