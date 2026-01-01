Abstract Abstract class for an event.

BlockBase Abstract class for any event related to blocks.

BlockChange Notifies listeners when some element of a block has changed (e.g. field values, comments, etc).

BlockCreate Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is created.

BlockDelete Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is deleted.

BlockDrag Notifies listeners when a block is being manually dragged/dropped.

BlockFieldIntermediateChange Notifies listeners when the value of a block's field has changed but the change is not yet complete, and is expected to be followed by a block change event.

BlockMove Notifies listeners when a block is moved. This could be from one connection to another, or from one location on the workspace to another.

BubbleOpen Class for a bubble open event.

Click Notifies listeners that some blockly element was clicked.

CommentBase Abstract class for a comment event.

CommentChange Notifies listeners that the contents of a workspace comment has changed.

CommentCollapse Abstract class for a comment event.

CommentCreate Notifies listeners that a workspace comment was created.

CommentDelete Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has been deleted.

CommentDrag Notifies listeners when a comment is being manually dragged/dropped.

CommentMove Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has moved.

CommentResize Notifies listeners that a workspace comment has resized.

Selected Class for a selected event. Notifies listeners that a new element has been selected.

ThemeChange Notifies listeners that the workspace theme has changed.

ToolboxItemSelect Notifies listeners that a toolbox item has been selected.

TrashcanOpen Notifies listeners when the trashcan is opening or closing.

UiBase Base class for a UI event. UI events are events that don't need to be sent over the wire for multi-user editing to work (e.g. scrolling the workspace, zooming, opening toolbox categories). UI events do not undo or redo.

VarBase Abstract class for a variable event.

VarCreate Notifies listeners that a variable model has been created.

VarDelete Notifies listeners that a variable model has been deleted.

VarRename Notifies listeners that a variable model was renamed.

VarTypeChange Notifies listeners that a variable's type has changed.

ViewportChange Notifies listeners that the workspace surface's position or scale has changed.