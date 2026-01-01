Skip to main content

Class: BlockBase

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:24

Abstract class for any event related to blocks.

Extends

Extended by

Properties index

PropertyDescription
workspaceIdThe workspace identifier for this event.
groupAn ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
recordUndoWhether this event is undoable or not.
isUiEventWhether or not the event is a UI event.
typeType of this event.
isBlankWhether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
blockIdThe ID of the block associated with this event.

Methods index

MethodDescription
isNullDoes this event record any change of state?
runRun an event.
getEventWorkspace_Get workspace the event belongs to.
toJsonEncode the event as JSON.

Constructors

Constructor

new BlockBase(opt_block?): BlockBase;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:34

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
opt_block?BlockThe block this event corresponds to. Undefined for a blank event.

Returns

BlockBase

Overrides

Abstract.constructor

Properties

workspaceId?

optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

Inherited from

Abstract.workspaceId

group

group: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

Inherited from

Abstract.group

recordUndo

recordUndo: boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

Inherited from

Abstract.recordUndo

isUiEvent

isUiEvent: boolean = false;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

Inherited from

Abstract.isUiEvent

type

type: string = '';

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:47

Type of this event.

Inherited from

Abstract.type

isBlank

isBlank: boolean = true;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

Overrides

Abstract.isBlank

blockId?

optional blockId?: string;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28

The ID of the block associated with this event.

Methods

isNull()

isNull(): boolean;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91

Does this event record any change of state?

Returns

boolean

True if null, false if something changed.

Inherited from

Abstract.isNull

run()

run(_forward): void;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:100

Run an event.

Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
_forwardbooleanTrue if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

Returns

void

Inherited from

Abstract.run

getEventWorkspace_()

getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Returns

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

Throws

if workspace is null.

Inherited from

Abstract.getEventWorkspace_

toJson()

toJson(): BlockBaseJson;

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:49

Encode the event as JSON.

Returns

BlockBaseJson

JSON representation.

Overrides

Abstract.toJson