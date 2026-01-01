On this page

Class: BlockChange

Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:31

Notifies listeners when some element of a block has changed (e.g. field values, comments, etc).

Property Description workspaceId The workspace identifier for this event. group An ID for the group of events this block is associated with. recordUndo Whether this event is undoable or not. isUiEvent Whether or not the event is a UI event. isBlank Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson). blockId The ID of the block associated with this event. type Type of this event. element The element that changed; one of 'field', 'comment', 'collapsed', 'disabled', 'inline', or 'mutation' name The name of the field that changed, if this is a change to a field. oldValue The original value of the element. newValue The new value of the element.

Method Description getEventWorkspace_ Get workspace the event belongs to. toJson Encode the event as JSON. setDisabledReason Set the language-neutral identifier for the reason why the block was or was not disabled. This is only valid for events where element is 'disabled'. Defaults to 'MANUALLY_DISABLED'. isNull Does this event record any change of state? run Run a change event.

new BlockChange (

opt_block ? ,

opt_element ? ,

opt_name ? ,

opt_oldValue ? ,

opt_newValue ?

) : BlockChange ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:61

Parameter Type Description opt_block? Block The changed block. Undefined for a blank event. opt_element? string One of 'field', 'comment', 'disabled', etc. opt_name? string | null Name of input or field affected, or null. opt_oldValue? unknown Previous value of element. opt_newValue? unknown New value of element.

BlockChange

BlockBase . constructor

optional workspaceId ? : string = undefined ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30

The workspace identifier for this event.

BlockBase . workspaceId

group : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38

An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.

Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.

BlockBase . group

recordUndo : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41

Whether this event is undoable or not.

BlockBase . recordUndo

isUiEvent : boolean = false ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44

Whether or not the event is a UI event.

BlockBase . isUiEvent

isBlank : boolean = true ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25

Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).

BlockBase . isBlank

optional blockId ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28

The ID of the block associated with this event.

BlockBase . blockId

type : EventType = EventType . BLOCK_CHANGE ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:32

Type of this event.

BlockBase . type

optional element ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:37

The element that changed; one of 'field', 'comment', 'collapsed', 'disabled', 'inline', or 'mutation'

optional name ? : string ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:40

The name of the field that changed, if this is a change to a field.

oldValue : unknown ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:43

The original value of the element.

newValue : unknown ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:46

The new value of the element.

getEventWorkspace_ ( ) : Workspace ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111

Get workspace the event belongs to.

Workspace

The workspace the event belongs to.

if workspace is null.

BlockBase . getEventWorkspace_

toJson ( ) : BlockChangeJson ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:84

Encode the event as JSON.

BlockChangeJson

JSON representation.

BlockBase . toJson

setDisabledReason ( disabledReason ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:139

Set the language-neutral identifier for the reason why the block was or was not disabled. This is only valid for events where element is 'disabled'. Defaults to 'MANUALLY_DISABLED'.

Parameter Type Description disabledReason string The identifier of the reason why the block was or was not disabled.

void

isNull ( ) : boolean ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:154

Does this event record any change of state?

boolean

False if something changed.

BlockBase . isNull

run ( forward ) : void ;



Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_change.ts:163

Run a change event.

Parameter Type Description forward boolean True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).

void