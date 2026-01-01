Class: BlockCreate
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_create.ts:26
Notifies listeners when a block (or connected stack of blocks) is created.
Extends
Properties index
|Property
|Description
|workspaceId
|The workspace identifier for this event.
|group
|An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
|recordUndo
|Whether this event is undoable or not.
|isUiEvent
|Whether or not the event is a UI event.
|isBlank
|Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
|blockId
|The ID of the block associated with this event.
|type
|Type of this event.
|json
|The JSON respresentation of the created block(s).
|ids
|All of the IDs of created blocks.
Methods index
|Method
|Description
|isNull
|Does this event record any change of state?
|getEventWorkspace_
|Get workspace the event belongs to.
|toJson
|Encode the event as JSON.
|run
|Run a creation event.
Constructors
Constructor
new BlockCreate(opt_block?): BlockCreate;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_create.ts:36
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
opt_block?
Block
|The created block. Undefined for a blank event.
Returns
BlockCreate
Overrides
Properties
workspaceId?
optional workspaceId?: string = undefined;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:30
The workspace identifier for this event.
Inherited from
group
group: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:38
An ID for the group of events this block is associated with.
Groups define events that should be treated as an single action from the user's perspective, and should be undone together.
Inherited from
recordUndo
recordUndo: boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:41
Whether this event is undoable or not.
Inherited from
isUiEvent
isUiEvent: boolean = false;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:44
Whether or not the event is a UI event.
Inherited from
isBlank
isBlank: boolean = true;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:25
Whether or not the event was constructed without necessary parameters (to be populated by fromJson).
Inherited from
blockId?
optional blockId?: string;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_base.ts:28
The ID of the block associated with this event.
Inherited from
type
type: EventType = EventType.BLOCK_CREATE;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_create.ts:27
Type of this event.
Overrides
json?
optional json?: State;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_create.ts:30
The JSON respresentation of the created block(s).
ids?
optional ids?: string[];
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_create.ts:33
All of the IDs of created blocks.
Methods
isNull()
isNull(): boolean;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:91
Does this event record any change of state?
Returns
boolean
True if null, false if something changed.
Inherited from
getEventWorkspace_()
getEventWorkspace_(): Workspace;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_abstract.ts:111
Get workspace the event belongs to.
Returns
The workspace the event belongs to.
Throws
if workspace is null.
Inherited from
toJson()
toJson(): BlockCreateJson;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_create.ts:58
Encode the event as JSON.
Returns
JSON representation.
Overrides
run()
run(forward): void;
Defined in: packages/blockly/core/events/events_block_create.ts:112
Run a creation event.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
forward
boolean
|True if run forward, false if run backward (undo).
Returns
void